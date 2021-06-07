scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
‘Thanks for sharing’: US Congressman mocked after accidentally posting Gmail password on Twitter

The Republican inadvertently ended up revealing his PIN number and the password to his Gmail account, which was taped under his laptop screen.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2021 7:02:51 pm
Mo books, G mail password, Twitter, Mo books capitol riot lawsuit, US capitol riot, Eric Swalwell, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many expressed security concerns, given that the tweet remains undeleted, others called out the irony in Brooks being on the Armed Services subcommittee for Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems.

A series of unfortunate events seem to be following the United States representative Morris Jackson “Mo” Brooks Jr. The Alabama Representative, facing a lawsuit that holds him partially accountable for the US capitol riots on January 6 was once again in the limelight– for accidentally sharing his Gmail password to the world.

The Republican, pinned down by California Democrat Eric Swalwell, lashed out on Twitter. While posting a snapshot of the correspondence between himself and Swalwell’s lawyers, he accidentally revealed his PIN number and the password to his Gmail account, which was taped under his laptop screen.

Swalwell claimed that he had to hire a private investigator to track down Brook after he allegedly tried to dodge being served. According to a CNN report, the investigator left the subpoena with Brooks’ wife but the 67-year-old accused the democrat of trespassing in his property.

“Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served [a] complaint (on my WIFE). HORRIBLE Swalwell’s team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife!” he tweeted while making the security blunder.

Take a look here:

Alabama Code 13A-7-2: 1st degree criminal trespass. Year in jail. $6000 fine.

More to come! pic.twitter.com/zjGA9J7Dv4

— Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 6, 2021

While many expressed security concerns, given that the tweet remains undeleted, others called out the irony in Brooks being on the Armed Services subcommittee for Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The federal lawsuit, which was filed back in March, alleged a conspiracy to violate civil rights, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress.

This was in reference to when he addressed the crowd before the Capitol Hill riot. “Today is the day American patriot’s start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks had told the crowd at a rally right before the riot.

Swalwell is also suing former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Rudy Giuliani for inciting the insurrection.

