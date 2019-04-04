Mizoram boy receives appreciation certificate for innocent gesture towards injured chick

A few days after his innocent gesture towards a chick he ran over went viral, the 6-year-old boy from Mizoram received a ‘Word of Appreciation’ certificate from his school for the good deed. A viral picture of the little boy Derek C Lalchhanhima holding an injured chick was shared by Sanga Says along with a caption explaining the incident.

“This young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour’s chicken with his cycle. He took the chicken, ran to the nearest hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help. (I’m laughing and crying all at the same time),” read the viral post.

The post, which instantly went viral with over 87 thousand shares, was flooded with people praising the little boy and his innocence.

Along with the award, Derek was also given the Tawlhloh Puan shawl, which is a traditional practice in Mizo and is an honour given to those who have exemplified extraordinary courage.

However, the class one student, who studies at the St. Pio school, Sairang, understands little about the attention he is getting. “After the award, people are teasing him, saying, ‘You have now become a celebrity’. He didn’t even understand that and asked me, ’Mom, what is a celebrity?’” Derek’s mother Lalnunpuii told the indianexpress.com

“He did it out of the innocence of his heart. When he first came to us, we just laughed, never expecting it to become national news or thinking that people will appreciate his action so much,” she added.

(With inputs from John Zonthansanga from Aizawl)