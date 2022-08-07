Miyawaki method: This urban foresting method offers a solution to climate change

August 7, 2022 10:20:13 am
Growing urbanisation is often synonymous with the encroachment of forested land that slowly adds to the climate crisis. However, the Miyawaki method or intense native forestation in urban areas is offering a solution to this problem of decreasing green cover.
Named after renowned Japanese botanist and plant ecologist, Akira Miyawaki, the method has proven to create effective carbon sinks and provide habitat to rapidly vanishing biodiversity.
Miyawaki forestation grows faster than conversation forests and since it includes densely packed shrubs and trees, its upkeep is low maintenance.
A video made by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Miyawaki forest method is going viral.
Tiny urban forests can help rewild urban settings and help fight climatechange. The brainchild of the Japanese 🇯🇵 botanist Miyawaki is taking his idea global.
We have so many solutions. Let’s stop the delays and implement them.
— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) August 5, 2022
I saw this project. Very good. We need to implement this in cities around the world and everywhere.#ClimateActionNow #ActOnClimate #NatureBeauty
— Blessed Isaac (@Blessed_Isaac1) July 22, 2022
Ye olde tweete.
Any tree planted is a good thing, trees native to the area, are a fantastic thing. pic.twitter.com/x8iqUYXM6H
— Ozzie. Pro Choice! (@ozziewiltshire) July 22, 2022
Or, and get this
Maybe stop bulldozing greenbelt land to house immigrants we don’t have the room for ?
That would be even better, like large forests… Someone should patent that.
— 100% non GMO Human. (@Needlesnstring) July 22, 2022
Here’s one in the southside of Glasgow, Scotland pic.twitter.com/bBK0tTFvzO
— Ewan Sanderson (@noisyewan) July 22, 2022
My half-acre garden, planted with natives, hosts crazy populations of birds, insects, and rodents. We must fight on every level.
— Jeanne Bergman (@jbergmannyc) July 22, 2022
While I support the greening of our #cities, the use of the word “forest” in this video is very wrong and misleading.
A forest is a large and complex ecosystem which cannot be compared to a small group of trees put together.
We need to save & maintain our existing #forests! https://t.co/sI91PtfGNI
— Dr Grégoire Dubois (@GregoireDubois) July 22, 2022
Many schools, businesses & local municipalities have large areas of property that this could be possible. It would be a great way to involve the community to make a positive impact. #climate https://t.co/pvrt4YwJAK
— Mr.KaminskiMath (@MrKaminskiMath) July 22, 2022
Miyawaki Forests gaining traction around the world as it addresses several issues at once, in a bite size portions. https://t.co/7mGNIpFkPp
— Shahzad Qureshi (@Shazy900) July 26, 2022
Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim Saturday shared the explainer video that soon gather over 79,000 views on Twitter.
Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Many schools, businesses & local municipalities have large areas of property that this could be possible. It would be a great way to involve the community to make a positive impact. #climate”.
However, many people pointed out that urban green spaces should not be seen as an alternative to natural forestation.
Subscriber Only Stories
Echoing this argument a Twitter user remarked, “While I support the greening of our #cities, the use of the word “forest” in this video is very wrong and misleading. A forest is a large and complex ecosystem which cannot be compared to a small group of trees put together. We need to save & maintain our existing #forests!”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end
Over half the MBA institutes have ‘zero’ research papers to their credit, finds NIRF 2022
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Watch: 3 eye-catching visuals from Day 9 of CWG 2022
JEE Main 2022: NTA releases final answer key; result expected soon
Alabama town disbands police department over racist text
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Friendship Day 2022: From Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, the new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry
Tripura looks to strengthen cyber security frontier as it sets up data centre
Data services suspended for five days, Manipur govt says ‘tense communal situation’
M M Kalburgi murder case: Store owner identifies bike rider involved in crime
ISRO’s maiden SSLV carrying earth observation and student satellite blasts off from Sriharikota