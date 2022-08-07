scorecardresearch
Miyawaki method: This urban foresting method offers a solution to climate change

The Miyawaki method involves creating dense patches of native plantations on small areas of land in urban areas.

August 7, 2022
Miyawaki method, Miyawaki forest, Urban foresting Miyawaki, climate change solution urban plantation, Miyawaki method viral, Indian ExpressMiyawaki forestation grows faster than conversation forests and since it includes densely packed shrubs and trees, its upkeep is low maintenance. (Image source: Atmos Magazine)

Growing urbanisation is often synonymous with the encroachment of forested land that slowly adds to the climate crisis. However, the Miyawaki method or intense native forestation in urban areas is offering a solution to this problem of decreasing green cover.

Named after renowned Japanese botanist and plant ecologist, Akira Miyawaki, the method has proven to create effective carbon sinks and provide habitat to rapidly vanishing biodiversity.

Miyawaki forestation grows faster than conversation forests and since it includes densely packed shrubs and trees, its upkeep is low maintenance.

A video made by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Miyawaki forest method is going viral.

Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim Saturday shared the explainer video that soon gather over 79,000 views on Twitter.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Many schools, businesses & local municipalities have large areas of property that this could be possible. It would be a great way to involve the community to make a positive impact. #climate”.

However, many people pointed out that urban green spaces should not be seen as an alternative to natural forestation.

Echoing this argument a Twitter user remarked, “While I support the greening of our #cities, the use of the word “forest” in this video is very wrong and misleading. A forest is a large and complex ecosystem which cannot be compared to a small group of trees put together. We need to save & maintain our existing #forests!”.

