‘Creepy’: MIT scientists create music out of spider web structure

If you ever wondered what a spider web sounded like, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US have come up with the answer.

In an attempt to better understand how the arachnids spin webs and communicate, several MIT scientists transformed the structure of a spider web into musical notes.

Markus Buehler, an engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told news agency Reuters that he and his team created 3D models of spiderwebs when the arachnids were doing different things such as construction, repair, hunting and feeding.

After listening to the pattern in the spider signals, they created sounds for them using computers and mathematical algorithms.

🔊 This is what a spiderweb sounds like. It is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine https://t.co/9VST89wdFV pic.twitter.com/5bONConjmd — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) April 14, 2021

“We have recorded these vibrations from spiders and used artificial intelligence to learn these vibrational patterns and associate them with certain actions, basically learning the spider’s language,” he added.

With the sonification, Buehler hopes it would help humans understand the language of a spider and someday communicate with them.