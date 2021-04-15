scorecardresearch
‘Creepy’: MIT scientists create music out of spider web structure

In an attempt to better understand how the arachnids spin webs and communicate, several MIT scientists have transformed the structure of a spider web into musical notes.

April 15, 2021
Spider web music, Spider web sonification, Spider web sound track, Trending news, Spider web structure as music, Viral video, Trending news, Science news, Indian Express news.While many who came across the video found the soundtrack to be eerie, others were left mesmerised.

If you ever wondered what a spider web sounded like, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US have come up with the answer.

In an attempt to better understand how the arachnids spin webs and communicate, several MIT scientists  transformed the structure of a spider web into musical notes.

Markus Buehler, an engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told news agency Reuters that he and his team created 3D models of spiderwebs when the arachnids were doing different things such as construction, repair, hunting and feeding.

After listening to the pattern in the spider signals, they created sounds for them using computers and mathematical algorithms.

Check it out here:

“We have recorded these vibrations from spiders and used artificial intelligence to learn these vibrational patterns and associate them with certain actions, basically learning the spider’s language,” he added.

While many who came across the video found the soundtrack to be eerie, others were left mesmerised. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

With the sonification, Buehler hopes it would help humans understand the language of a spider and someday communicate with them.

