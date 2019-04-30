MIT ‘hackers’ turn Great Dome into Captain America’s shield and impress Chris Evans

As Avengers: Endgame continues to delight fans across the world, a special tribute to one of the superheroes is wowing people. Over the weekend, people noticed that the Great Dome at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was painted in the colours of Captain America’s shield to celebrate the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As the photo of the red and blue shield adorning the roof went viral, it even impressed Captain America aka Chris Evans, who plays the character. Evans, who bid adieu to the role after eight years tweeted in response: “Very cool!”.

In a tribute to the comic book character Steve Rogers, a group of students who cheekily call themselves ‘hackers’ took up the task of turning the dome into Captain’s shield. Talking to the Boston Globe, one member of the group said dozens of people worked on the project for months, “which they started planning about a year ago after learning a new Marvel movie was going to be released.”

“The hacker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the secretive nature of the pranks, said the current generation of MIT students grew up with the Avengers franchise, and that the shield was a symbol of their gratitude toward the series,” the report said.

“Putting things on the dome is a big challenge,” the hacker said. “We hope people look at it and it gets their imagination going.”

Interestingly, the shield also has a local connection as Chris Evans, who plays Captain America on screen, is a resident of Boston — and is also the nephew of former US Congressman Michael Capuano.