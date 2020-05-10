Watch: Ballerinas across the world come together for virtual performance to raise money for dancers

The initiative which was launched on Wednesday with the goal of raising 0,000 has raised nearly ,000 by Saturday. The initiative which was launched on Wednesday with the goal of raising 0,000 has raised nearly ,000 by Saturday.

American ballet dancer Misty Copeland along with 31 other ballerinas from 14 different countries came together in a stunning virtual performance to raise money for dancers who are facing financial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Copeland, the principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, and her fellow dancer Joseph Phillips collaborated with the non-profit Entertainment Industry Foundation to launch “Swans for Relief,” a virtual ballet event.

As per a CNN report, the money raised from the event will go to dancers who depend on daily performances to cover basic necessities like rent and food and are now struggling financially as several dance companies have closed their doors because of the pandemic.

Watch the video here:

The ballerinas performed to Michel Fokine’s “Le Cygne,” or “The Swan.” The performance included music by world-renowned cellist Wade Davis. Each ballerina performed a solo portion of the dance.

Taking to Twitter, the 37-year-old said explained: “The purpose of the dance is not to display technique but to create the symbol of the everlasting struggle in this life and all that is mortal.”

I made a point to name it by its original name, Le Cygne, “The Swan”. The significance of this iconic variation is in the choreography. The purpose of the dance is not to display technique but to create the symbol of the everlasting struggle in this life and all that is mortal. https://t.co/FGFihgjGFU — Misty Copeland (@mistyonpointe) May 8, 2020

Many who came across the performance appreciated Copeland for her initiative. Many also commended the ballerinas for their graceful movements. Take a look at some of the comments here:

As per a CNN report, the initiative which was launched on Wednesday with the goal of raising $500,000 has raised nearly $90,000 by Saturday.

