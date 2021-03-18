scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Missouri father’s poignant testimony about transgender bill goes viral

The man along with fellow parents, coaches, doctors, and student athletes are joining their forces to highlight that trans people belong everywhere.


March 18, 2021 1:46:28 pm
The video went viral after ACLU Foundation shared the clip on their social media handles.

A Missouri man’s moving plea before the state’s lawmakers to stop discriminating against trans youth has left many netizens feeling emotional. The man, Brandon Boulware, a father of a transgender girl, testified at a recent hearing in the state to reject bill that would designate school athletic teams based on ‘biological sex’.

Boulware introduced himself as a lifelong Missourian, business lawyer, Christian, son of a Methodist minister, husband and father to four children, “including a wonderful and beautiful transgender daughter.” Before making his case, he admitted that he had initially failed to understand those who identify themselves as transgender. He went on to say that he would not let his daughter play with “girl” toys or wear “girl” clothes.

“Why did I do this? To protect my child. I did not want my daughter or her siblings to get teased,” Boulware said.

Boulware also shared a story about the day he spotted his daughter in a dress and his daughter’s reply when he refused to let her play with the neighbour’s kids. His daughter, he said, asked him if he would change his mind if she put on “boy clothes” . “It was then that it hit me. My daughter was equating being good with being someone else,” he said.

The video of the dad from Kansas City testifying in front of the Missouri House of Representatives emergency issues committee has gone viral after American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Foundation shared it recently.

Pleading before the lawmakers to support trans children, the father said: “As a parent, the one thing we cannot do, the one thing, is silence our child’s spirit.” If passed, House Joint Resolution 53 (HJR 53) bill, would require students to play sports on the team that reflects the sex on their birth certificates. “Let them have their childhoods, let them be who they are. I ask you to vote against this legislation,” he added.

Boulware, along with fellow parents, coaches, doctors, and student athletes have joined forces to highlight that trans people belong everywhere.

People on social media were moved by his powerful speech that many remarked how heartbreaking it is for a parent to see their child in pain and feel helpless.

People supporting the bill argued that having transgender athletes on teams would mean they would have an unfair physical advantage over their peers. Republican state representative Chuck Basye, the sponsor of the bill, said the bill is intended to support cisgender girls in their athletic careers.

“Women or young girls, ladies in that matter, after they work hard in a competitive sport and then lose that opportunity to go on to the next level to get a college scholarship,” Basye said to local TV station KTVI.

