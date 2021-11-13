Mississippi teenager uses ‘Make-a-Wish’ grant to feed homeless for a year

While one would expect most children to ask for a Disneyland trip or an opportunity to meet their favourite star, a child decided to use his ‘make-a-wish’ grant to help others. Asking for food to feed the homeless for a whole year, a 13-year-old boy from Mississippi has left netizens moved online.

Abraham Olagbegi was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder, in 2020. He soon needed a bone marrow transplant in order to be safe from life-threatening illnesses. A year later, he heard something which cheered him up a bit–his transplant was successful, and he was eligible to make a wish which will be carried out by a global organisation that fulfills children’s dreams and desires with serious illnesses.

Teaming up with some local businesses which donated food and supplies, the boy with his actions spread smiles in the neighbourhood. “Abraham’s wish will be continued for the next year on the 3rd Saturday of each month,” the organisation wrote on its social media handles sharing images from the day the mission was launched. On that day, they handed iver 80 prepared meals to the needy in Poindexter Park, Jackson.

Miriam Olagbegi, the boy’s mother, was surprised when she heard what her son wanted as his wish. “Mom, I thought about it, and I really want to feed the homeless,'” Abraham’s mom told CBS News. “I said, ‘Are you sure Abraham? You could do a lot … You sure you don’t want a PlayStation?'”

His father, too, was delighted to hear about the boy’s wish. “So, of course, we weren’t going to miss an opportunity like that because we always tried to instill giving into our children,” he was quoted as saying.

“I am a person of hope, so when you come against a big mountain, you have to remember you have a big God,” Abraham told WLBT. “It was always a good thing to do, and that’s what I grew up doing that. So, I go back to my roots to do what I was taught to do,” he added.

Linda Sermons, an assistant with Make-A-Wish Mississippi, said it’s the first time in the organization’s 35-year history that they’ve got a request for a charitable wish.

“When he so easily gives to others at a time where everybody should really be supporting him, you just have to say, that’s a remarkable young man,” Sermons told WAPT.

Netizens around the globe have been showering blessings and praise on the thoughtful boy, wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping others can be inspired by his actions.