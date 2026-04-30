Mississippi students prevent school bus crash after driver loses consciousness; video goes viral: ‘Most adults would have frozen’

The Hancock County School District commended the group, noting that all students made it home safely and there were no injuries.

A group of students from a middle school in Hancock County, Mississippi, are being praised for their quick thinking after they managed to stop a moving school bus when the driver suddenly lost consciousness.

The incident took place earlier this month, shortly after the bus left Hancock Middle School, when driver Leah Taylor fainted following a medical emergency. What followed could have turned dangerous, but the students acted fast.

“She kind of, sort of fell over, like flopped over, and everyone started standing up,” sixth-grader McKenzy Finch told local TV station WLOX.

As panic began to set in, the bus continued moving. One student rushed to take control of the steering wheel, another attempted to brake, while a third dialled 911. At the same time, others checked on the driver—one student even noticed the medication in Taylor’s hand and helped administer it.