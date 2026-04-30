Mississippi students prevent school bus crash after driver loses consciousness; video goes viral: ‘Most adults would have frozen’

A group of students from a middle school in Hancock County, Mississippi, are being praised for their quick thinking after they managed to stop a moving school bus when the driver suddenly lost consciousness.
The incident took place earlier this month, shortly after the bus left Hancock Middle School, when driver Leah Taylor fainted following a medical emergency. What followed could have turned dangerous, but the students acted fast.
“She kind of, sort of fell over, like flopped over, and everyone started standing up,” sixth-grader McKenzy Finch told local TV station WLOX.
As panic began to set in, the bus continued moving. One student rushed to take control of the steering wheel, another attempted to brake, while a third dialled 911. At the same time, others checked on the driver—one student even noticed the medication in Taylor’s hand and helped administer it.
Video footage from the incident, recorded last Wednesday on Highway 603 near Kiln, captures the tense moments. Jackson Casnave, who was seated near the front, noticed something was wrong as Taylor struggled to breathe. “I saw that the bus was veering off to the side, then I grabbed the wheel,” he said.
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Meanwhile, the situation escalated as the bus picked up speed. “And then, so she passed out again and then the bus started rolling forward,” said sixth-grader Darrius Clark. “And I mean it started gaining speed, so … I didn’t know it had air brakes, so whenever I clicked the brakes it about threw me out the windshield,” he added.
Eighth-grader Kayleigh Clark called emergency services, while Destiny Cornelius recognised what was happening and stepped in to help the driver.
“I saw her medication in her hand, and I saw her reaching for it. I knew that’s what she needed,” Cornelius said.
Taylor later confirmed she had suffered an asthma attack. “I had a medical emergency, and the students stepped up when I passed out driving the bus,” she said.
Now recovering, the 46-year-old expressed gratitude and pride in the students. “I’m very proud of them. I couldn’t ask for any of my other students than my students on my bus. I love every single one of them,” she said to The New York Times.
The Hancock County School District also commended the group, noting that all students made it home safely and there were no injuries. In a social media post, the district said it was “proud of our students for staying calm and acting responsibly.”
The video of the incident has since gone viral, with many online praising the students’ teamwork and composure. “Came together as a team and saved the day, little angels,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “The fact that one kid grabbed the wheel while another hit the brakes and a third administered medicine, that’s incredible teamwork.”
A third added, “Future leaders in the making. Most adults would have frozen or just filmed, but these kids chose action.”
“They were so incredibly calm and precise with how they handled it. Get them all scholarships. They are definitely scholars in my eyes,” another person wrote.
Disclaimer: This account of a mid-transit medical emergency highlights the importance of quick thinking during a crisis. While the students’ actions were heroic, please remember that medical emergencies or vehicle malfunctions require immediate professional intervention; always contact local emergency services in such situations. For chronic conditions like asthma, follow the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider for proper management and emergency protocols.