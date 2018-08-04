Height of devotion: Fans scale 2,000 ft to watch Mission Impossible Fallout on top of a cliff!

Fans had to hike for two hours on each side of the journey to catch the epic screening! (Source: Paramount Pictures/ Twitter) Fans had to hike for two hours on each side of the journey to catch the epic screening! (Source: Paramount Pictures/ Twitter)

Although called ‘Mission Impossible’, there’s hardly anything that has not been possible for Tom Cruise in the movie franchise. And as the sixth and the latest from the series — Mission Impossible Fallout keeps smashing box office records and winning praise from audiences, fans did something quite extraordinary. About 2,000 fans hiked for four hours to catch a screening of the film on top of a cliff! Definitely, not an endeavour for the faint-hearted.

The adventurous screening was hosted by film’s producers Paramount Pictures at Norway’s Pulpit Rock, a steep cliff rising 2,000 feet in the air, where one of the film’s death-defying stunts was shot. So, if Cruise could risk his life to hang on the edge for the sake of entertainment of his fans, his die-heart fans didn’t think twice before signing up for the event. Paramount representative told PEOPLE that the screening “sold out just 20 minutes” after the event was announced in Norway on July 13.

The ‘lucky’ 2,000 individuals, who were able to pick up tickets, had to hike the arduous trail for two hours in order to reach the top for the screening, held at 11 pm. The photos of the screening against picturesque surroundings, drone shots were mindboggling and left many on social media amazed and stunned.

Fans gathered at Pulpit Rock in Norway for an extra special screening of #MissionImpossible Fallout! pic.twitter.com/FRKofee7nI — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountUK) August 2, 2018

Cruise too was overwhelmed by the response and love and shared a photo on Twitter thanking the ones devoting the time for such a screening induced with an adrenaline rush! Along with the jaw-dropping photo, he wrote, “The most impossible screening of #MissionImpossible Fallout. Thank you all for coming! I wish I could have been there.”

2,000 feet, 2,000 people, 4 hours of hiking. The most impossible screening of #MissionImpossible Fallout. Thank you all for coming! I wish I could have been there. pic.twitter.com/ufi1FkP6KI — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 2, 2018

The group had to trek for another two hours after the movie was over, making their way down from the cliff using torchlights. Many posted videos and photos of their hike and behind-the-scene photos online to share their experience.

The representative of the famous Hollywood producers also added that the unusual screening was held as a way to promote tourism in the area. The film broke franchise records when it opened to $61.5 million, is been dubbed as the biggest success of the series and surely the screening was an apt tribute to the hero.

