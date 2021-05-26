Missing man found dead inside a dinosaur statue in Spain

May 26, 2021 6:30:33 pm
The body of a 39-year-old man in Spain has been found inside a dinosaur statue, and the police are currently investigating the matter.
According to The Guardian, local authorities were alerted to Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a suburb of Barcelona, after a father-son duo reported a smell coming out of a papier-mâché figure of a Stegosaurus in the area.
With the help of fire brigade teams, the dinosaur leg was cut open to retrieve the body. According to the police, the man had been reported missing by his family and no foul play is suspected.
🔴 Troben el cos sense vida d’un home dins d’un dinosaure decoratiu dels antics cinemes del Cubics de #SantaColoma de #Gramenet. Un nen i el seu pare, que juguen sovint a la zona, han trobat el cadàver. El pare ha avisat immediatament la policia, que investiga la causa de la mort pic.twitter.com/EIAc3P4Lr1
— El Mirall.net (@elmirallnet) May 22, 2021
As per local media, the unnamed man was trying to retrieve a mobile phone he dropped inside the statue. He then fell inside the figure and was left trapped upside down, unable to call for help.
According to a BBC report, the police are yet to confirm how the man ended up inside the dinosaur, and are waiting for the autopsy report.
Meanwhile, the statue has been removed from its place outside the city’s Cubic Building for the time being.
