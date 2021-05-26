scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Missing man found dead inside a dinosaur statue in Spain

With the help of fire brigade teams, the dinosaur leg was cut open to retrieve the body. According to the police, the man had been reported missing by his family and no foul play is suspected.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2021 6:30:33 pm
Spain, dead body inside dinosaur statue, Deadman inside dinosaur statue, Missing man found dead inside dinosaur statue, Missing man inside dinosaur statue, Bizarre news, Indian Express newsAs per local media, the unnamed man was trying to retrieve a mobile phone he dropped inside the statue.

The body of a 39-year-old man in Spain has been found inside a dinosaur statue, and the police are currently investigating the matter.

According to The Guardian, local authorities were alerted to Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a suburb of Barcelona, after a father-son duo reported a smell coming out of a papier-mâché figure of a Stegosaurus in the area.

Take a look here:

As per local media, the unnamed man was trying to retrieve a mobile phone he dropped inside the statue. He then fell inside the figure and was left trapped upside down, unable to call for help.

According to a BBC report, the police are yet to confirm how the man ended up inside the dinosaur, and are waiting for the autopsy report.

Meanwhile, the statue has been removed from its place outside the city’s Cubic Building for the time being.

