Saturday, October 10, 2020
This missing hamster story has an unexpected twist and netizens can’t have enough of it

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 10, 2020 1:35:45 pm
funny story, missing hamster story, missing pet funny story, hamish hamster missing story, missing hamster impregnate female, odd news, indian expressThe hilarious story went viral on Twitter and netizens didn't care much it was a gimmick. (tfswebb/Twitter)

An intriguing story of a missing pet hamster has netizens laughing out loud, with many claiming the dramatic twists and turns in the saga qualify to be made a short film or novel.

Hamish, the hamster went missing and someone put up a poster looking for him. A few weeks later, a second poster appeared saying the male hamster was found under the fridge and not outside, and was just enjoying some ‘Hamish time’.

Soon after this, passersby were surprised to see a third poster claiming that not only did Hamish reappear, he did so with four hamster babies.

The owners claimed their male hamster took a three week vacation before he was found under the fridge. Around the same time, their female hamster named Petunia fell pregnant and birthed a litter that “look remarkably like you”. With pictures of the baby hamsters, they asked Hamish to “take responsibility” if he was indeed the father.

The third poster in the narrative showed baby hamsters and talked about Hamish taking responsibility! (@tfswebb/Twitter)

This story came to light when an Australian editorial adviser, Tiger Webb came across the posters stuck on a lamppost and shared it on Twitter saying: “this has been a saga”.

With over 3.4 lakh likes and 82,000 retweets, the story of Hamish written in a tongue-in-cheek manner has people on Twitter hooked.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

However, if Hamish’s story seems too good to be true, that’s because, you’re right, it turned out to be a gimmick, as many pointed out Hamsters are banned in Australia.

In the end, this is what people thought about this saga, highlighting that we all need some laughs to get through his pandemic.

Now, Webb has reached out to the owner of the original poster and people can’t wait to get an update on that.

