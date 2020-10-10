This missing hamster story has an unexpected twist and netizens can’t have enough of it

The hilarious story went viral on Twitter and netizens didn't care much it was a gimmick. (tfswebb/Twitter)

An intriguing story of a missing pet hamster has netizens laughing out loud, with many claiming the dramatic twists and turns in the saga qualify to be made a short film or novel.

Hamish, the hamster went missing and someone put up a poster looking for him. A few weeks later, a second poster appeared saying the male hamster was found under the fridge and not outside, and was just enjoying some ‘Hamish time’.

Soon after this, passersby were surprised to see a third poster claiming that not only did Hamish reappear, he did so with four hamster babies.

The owners claimed their male hamster took a three week vacation before he was found under the fridge. Around the same time, their female hamster named Petunia fell pregnant and birthed a litter that “look remarkably like you”. With pictures of the baby hamsters, they asked Hamish to “take responsibility” if he was indeed the father.

The third poster in the narrative showed baby hamsters and talked about Hamish taking responsibility! (@tfswebb/Twitter) The third poster in the narrative showed baby hamsters and talked about Hamish taking responsibility! (@tfswebb/Twitter)

This story came to light when an Australian editorial adviser, Tiger Webb came across the posters stuck on a lamppost and shared it on Twitter saying: “this has been a saga”.

With over 3.4 lakh likes and 82,000 retweets, the story of Hamish written in a tongue-in-cheek manner has people on Twitter hooked.

this has been a saga pic.twitter.com/RKUTBxxBij — Tiger Webb (@tfswebb) October 7, 2020

Here’s how netizens reacted:

in other news hamsters have better love lives than me https://t.co/LK4DfyrYRH — alex🎃 | 📖 mdzs ¹⁶ (@jchengs_) October 10, 2020

This is so awesome. It gave me a needed laugh! 😂 https://t.co/nkssMTXFhM — Steven Baumann 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇱 (@StevenDJBaumann) October 9, 2020

Am genuinely interested to find out what’s next. 🐹 https://t.co/uTEQoI75oi — Grace Rundi (@GraConstance) October 9, 2020

Okay but has he stepped up to the plate and taken responsibility yet?! THE PEOPLE WANT TO KNOW pic.twitter.com/PppXmcJNU7 — Troublemaker of Zion (@PreciousGNSD) October 8, 2020

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/J6LLle0oVR — Jorge Castro (@jorgie_kins) October 8, 2020

It would make a lovely children’s book. They could learn all about family law. Petunia Sues for Child Support, followed by the sequel, Hamish the Hamster Sues for Custodial Rights — Zekey’s Mom (@Zekeys_Mom) October 7, 2020

Hamish under the “fridge ” pic.twitter.com/8pQwUa5nmL — 𝙴𝚖𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚞𝚎𝚕 𝙻𝚞𝚖𝚞𝚖𝚋𝚊 (@e_lumumba) October 7, 2020

However, if Hamish’s story seems too good to be true, that’s because, you’re right, it turned out to be a gimmick, as many pointed out Hamsters are banned in Australia.

i assume this is viral marketing for, like, Hamstr or w/e given the first image is a stock photo — Tiger Webb (@tfswebb) October 7, 2020

It’s in Australia?? Hamsters aren’t allowed in the country 🧐 — max (@khovert_) October 7, 2020

The last picture shows young Robovorski hamsters… a completely different species from the first two pictures (Syrian). Y’all believe anything on this site. They don’t even look alike. — alyssa (@asslyssa_) October 7, 2020

In the end, this is what people thought about this saga, highlighting that we all need some laughs to get through his pandemic.

who cares if it isn’t real it’s hilarious 😭😭 https://t.co/rgOZbT9LUT — natalie (@thehvlk) October 8, 2020

Doesn’t have to be true to be funny. Lot of us could use a good laugh these days. — The Doctor [412/724/301/703/415/510] (@virtadpt) October 8, 2020

if you noticed where it was posted , it was by a hospital. The person may just wanted to spread some humor around to make people laugh . We need that in this pandemic . — PawsitiveKittie (@PawsKittie_) October 7, 2020

Now, Webb has reached out to the owner of the original poster and people can’t wait to get an update on that.

the first sign included a number so i’ve texted them pic.twitter.com/gTIUG8RkvI — Tiger Webb (@tfswebb) October 7, 2020

And did they write you back? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 7, 2020

I NEED TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS!! — Coastal elite. (@NnprftMuse) October 7, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd