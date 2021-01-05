Where is Jack Ma? Alibaba founder’s ‘disappearance’ triggers conspiracy theories online

Post reports of Jack Ma's absence, many took to social media asking about his whereabouts.

Reports of Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma “missing” for nearly two months have triggered a plethora of reactions online, with netizens wondering on the whereabouts of the co-founder of Alibaba Group. The 56-year-old, whose companies have been subjected to a crackdown from Chinese regulators, has also been absent on social media, with the last Twitter post on October 10.

I am honored to partner with HRH The Duke of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal & other global leaders and organizations to support the @EarthshotPrize and tackle the environmental challenges we all face. Together, we can protect our planet from climate change! https://t.co/0ax1imIZMC pic.twitter.com/EN6yissNGI — Jack Ma (@JackMa) October 10, 2020

Jack Ma also did not turn up for the final episode of a TV show — ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’ — on which he was to appear as a judge and was subsequently replaced. His photograph was also removed from the show’s official webpage. However, Alibaba Group has clarified that Ma did not appear on the show because of a scheduling conflict.

Jack Ma been “missing” since October……🤨 — King_Darius👑 (@StraightShoodah) January 5, 2021

Quick question where is #JackMa ?

His perspective towards career goal inspired me in many ways pic.twitter.com/fSucnBH4SM — Sankari Krishnan (@entrepreneurete) January 4, 2021

Mera paas Ma hai Has a whole new connotation#JackMa — KN Vaidyanathan (@KNVaidy) January 5, 2021

I wonder what Jeff Bezos has to say on #Jackma missing! — Harsh Pokharna (@HarshPokharna1) January 5, 2021

Jack Ma disappearing is one of the scariest things I have heard of… and I’m saying that just a few days after 2020. — William of Alexander (@jhonadams31) January 5, 2021