Where is Jack Ma? Alibaba founder’s ‘disappearance’ triggers conspiracy theories online

Reports of Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma “missing” for nearly two months have triggered a plethora of reactions online, with netizens wondering on the whereabouts of the co-founder of Alibaba Group. The 56-year-old, whose companies have been subjected to a crackdown from Chinese regulators, has also been absent on social media, with the last Twitter post on October 10.
I am honored to partner with HRH The Duke of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal & other global leaders and organizations to support the @EarthshotPrize and tackle the environmental challenges we all face. Together, we can protect our planet from climate change! https://t.co/0ax1imIZMC pic.twitter.com/EN6yissNGI
— Jack Ma (@JackMa) October 10, 2020
Jack Ma also did not turn up for the final episode of a TV show — ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’ — on which he was to appear as a judge and was subsequently replaced. His photograph was also removed from the show’s official webpage. However, Alibaba Group has clarified that Ma did not appear on the show because of a scheduling conflict.
Following reports of Jack Ma’s disappearance, many took to social media, questioning his whereabouts.
Jack Ma been “missing” since October……🤨
— King_Darius👑 (@StraightShoodah) January 5, 2021
Quick question where is #JackMa ?
His perspective towards career goal inspired me in many ways pic.twitter.com/fSucnBH4SM
— Sankari Krishnan (@entrepreneurete) January 4, 2021
Mera paas Ma hai
Has a whole new connotation#JackMa
— KN Vaidyanathan (@KNVaidy) January 5, 2021
Hey!!!
When you guys see #JackMa
Please inform me as well,,#jackmamissing #Entrepreneurship
— Kin Green (@KinGreen18) January 5, 2021
I wonder what Jeff Bezos has to say on #Jackma missing!
— Harsh Pokharna (@HarshPokharna1) January 5, 2021
Jack Ma returns pic.twitter.com/CCNIu9EMGT
— cranko (@El_Cranko) January 4, 2021
Jack Ma disappearing is one of the scariest things I have heard of… and I’m saying that just a few days after 2020.
— William of Alexander (@jhonadams31) January 5, 2021
Jack Ma is missing for 2 month now after he criticized the Chinese government. Someone find him.
— TEMPO (@brizo_gem) January 5, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.