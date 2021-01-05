Where is Jack Ma? Alibaba founder’s ‘disappearance’ triggers conspiracy theories online

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 5, 2021 3:21:44 pm
jack ma, jack ma missing, ali baba, ali baba founder jack ma missing, jack ma trending, jack ma twitter, china, china jack ma,Post reports of Jack Ma's absence, many took to social media asking about his whereabouts.

Reports of Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma “missing” for nearly two months have triggered a plethora of reactions online, with netizens wondering on the whereabouts of the co-founder of Alibaba Group. The 56-year-old, whose companies have been subjected to a crackdown from Chinese regulators, has also been absent on social media, with the last Twitter post on October 10.

Jack Ma also did not turn up for the final episode of a TV show — ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’ — on which he was to appear as a judge and was subsequently replaced. His photograph was also removed from the show’s official webpage. However, Alibaba Group has clarified that Ma did not appear on the show because of a scheduling conflict.

Following reports of Jack Ma’s disappearance, many took to social media, questioning his whereabouts.

