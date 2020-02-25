This German Sheperd ‘reported himself missing’ at a police station

Chico the German Shepherd made an unexpected stop at the Odessa Police Department on February 11 to “report himself missing” Chico the German Shepherd made an unexpected stop at the Odessa Police Department on February 11 to “report himself missing”

A dog in Texas strolled into the front desk of the police department in Odessa and officials said he reported “himself missing”. The German Shepherd named Chico walked into the office on February 11.

According to a Facebook post on Support Our Permian Basin Police Officers, the dog was “given lots of love and attention” until he decided to see himself out. Though the officers did an extensive search for him, he was not found.

However, it was later revealed that Chico had returned to his owner safe and sound.

“We were relieved to learn he safely returned to his owner. Chico is welcome back anytime” the post said.

A Daily Mail report said that the one-year-old dog had shown up at the station around 3.30 am while its owner Edward Alvarado was asleep. Alvarado only knew what had happened when his nephew texted him after seeing pictures on social media.

The post – which was shared on Facebook – garnered around 10,000 shares with around 200 people commenting on it. Take a look at some of the comments here:

