Missing dog found after month-long search, celebrating Mexico’s World Cup win with fans

A World Cup celebration livestream unexpectedly solved the mystery after the owner's brother spotted La Gorda among cheering fans, ending the family's month-long search.

A woman in Mexico has been reunited with her missing dog after an extraordinary twist that no one in her family could have imagined. The six-year-old dog, La Gorda, had been missing for nearly a month before she was unexpectedly spotted enjoying the World Cup celebrations with football fans.

According to Mexican outlet ABC Noticias, Ale Garcia’s pet disappeared from her home in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, on May 24. After days of searching without success, Garcia made a public appeal on May 27, hoping someone had seen her beloved companion.

For weeks, there were no leads.

Livestream reveals the missing pet

The breakthrough came in the most unlikely way. During celebrations following Mexico’s 3-0 victory over Czechia, a livestream captured jubilant supporters gathering in Ciudad Victoria, around nine miles from where La Gorda had last been seen.