Miss Venezuela Andrea del Val accuses celebrity stylist of assault at Cannes, shows face covered in blood

The video also captured the aftermath inside the hotel room, which appeared completely trashed, with furniture and personal belongings scattered across the floor.

South American beauty queen Andrea del Val, crowned Miss Venezuela 2025, has accused her celebrity stylist of assaulting her inside a hotel room during the Cannes Film Festival, which took place earlier this week in France.

According to reports cited by the New York Post, Del Val, 29, later shared a disturbing video showing blood running down her face on social media, mentioning the altercation involving Venezuelan stylist Giovanni Laguna.

Clearly shaken in the clip, she addressed Laguna directly in Spanish, saying, “Look, this is what Giovanni Laguna did. Congratulations, Giovanni, this is what I wanted, for you to show who you were.”