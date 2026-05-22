Miss Venezuela Andrea del Val accuses celebrity stylist of assault at Cannes, shows face covered in blood

South American beauty queen Andrea del Val, crowned Miss Venezuela 2025, has accused her celebrity stylist of assaulting her inside a hotel room during the Cannes Film Festival, which took place earlier this week in France.
According to reports cited by the New York Post, Del Val, 29, later shared a disturbing video showing blood running down her face on social media, mentioning the altercation involving Venezuelan stylist Giovanni Laguna.
Clearly shaken in the clip, she addressed Laguna directly in Spanish, saying, “Look, this is what Giovanni Laguna did. Congratulations, Giovanni, this is what I wanted, for you to show who you were.”
The video also captured the aftermath inside the hotel room, which appeared completely trashed, with furniture and personal belongings scattered across the floor. Laguna, 33, could be seen sitting in a corner while Del Val recorded the footage.
🇻🇪 Miss Venezuela 2025, Andrea del Val violently assaulted in her hotel room at the Cannes Film Festival
Her celebrity stylist, 33-year-old Giovanni Laguna, was arrested at the scene after other guests reported hearing shouting and sounds of a violent struggle.
Del Val recorded… pic.twitter.com/kc9PAmf2MB
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 22, 2026
As the clip spread rapidly online, social media users expressed outrage and concern. One user commented, “If these reports are true, it’s absolutely horrifying. Wishing Andrea a full recovery and hoping the authorities handle the case properly.” Another wrote, “He definitely attacked her face to destroy her beauty. It could be as a result of jealousy. But how did we get here, men were supposed to protect women, not the other way. This is so sad.”
A third person added, “No matter what the full story turns out to be, facial injuries like that from someone she’s working with are completely unacceptable. Violence against women in any form is disgusting.”
Reports from Venezuelan and Mexican media claim hotel guests heard shouting and signs of a violent struggle before contacting police. Spanish journalist Jordi Martin later shared footage that allegedly showed Laguna being escorted away by French authorities.
Laguna is a known name in Latin American fashion and beauty pageant circles and has worked closely with several contestants and celebrities. Since 2023, he has reportedly served as creative director for Miss Universe Colombia. He has also been associated professionally with Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch of Mexico, although there is no indication that she had any involvement in the incident.
Following the incident, Laguna was taken into custody, though officials have not yet confirmed whether formal charges will be filed. Del Val reportedly received medical attention and is said to be recovering. Authorities in France have not publicly commented on what may have triggered the confrontation.