Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges

In the viral video, Fátima Bosch is seen standing on a flower-decorated float, greeting the crowd, when she appears to reach back for support before lowering herself to her knees.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 02:36 PM IST
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness" (Image source: @thedailyguardian/Instagram)
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapsed while riding a parade float during a festival appearance in Ecuador. According to a PEOPLE report, Bosch fainted on February 15 during the Fruit and Flower Festival in Ambato.

The video also shows onlookers reacting as the incident unfolded. At one point, a woman climbed onto the float to assist Bosch.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness after several hours of outdoor participation” during the parade.

“As a precaution, she was immediately assisted by her team and local medical personnel on site. She remained conscious, was evaluated promptly, and recovered quickly. Out of an abundance of care, her schedule was adjusted to allow for appropriate rest and hydration. She is feeling well and expressed her sincere appreciation for the warmth and hospitality she received in Ecuador,” Martinez added.

Martínez also said Bosch is currently travelling on her official international tour, which involves cultural, humanitarian, and community engagements in multiple countries, and noted that the organisation coordinates with local teams to safeguard the health and well-being of its titleholders.

Bosch, who represented Mexico, was crowned at the global pageant held in Bangkok on November 21.

Her journey in the competition has already caught the attention of others. During a pre-pageant event in Thailand, pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly criticised Bosch, alleging that she had refused to participate in a promotional photoshoot and had failed to fulfil her responsibility to “promote the host country.”

Bosch refuted the allegation, but Itsaragrisil continued to rebuke her, leading several contestants to walk out in solidarity.

 

