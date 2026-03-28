Miss Grand Thailand contestant’s teeth fall mid-introduction; what she did next goes viral: Watch

A surprising moment from the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 preliminaries has gone viral after contestant Kamolwan Chanago experienced an unexpected ‘wardrobe mishap’ on stage.
The 18-year-old was in the middle of her introduction during Wednesday’s preliminary round in Bangkok when her dental veneers suddenly came loose. As seen in widely circulated footage, her speech briefly faltered as the top veneers slipped, causing her words to sound unclear.
What stood out, however, was how she handled the situation. Instead of leaving the stage, Kamolwan calmly turned away from the cameras, adjusted the veneers, and resumed her introduction as if nothing had happened. Dressed in a glittering pink gown paired with a fur shawl, she carried on confidently—smiling, completing her walk, and even adding a two-part twirl before exiting. The audience responded with applause, according to People magazine.
The clip, filmed in front of a large live audience, quickly spread across social media, racking up millions of views and sparking conversations about the pressures faced by beauty pageant contestants.
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Much of the online reaction focused on her composure. While some expressed sympathy, others praised her professionalism. One user wrote, “Poor girl. I feel so bad for her. I hope her pageant sisters were hugging her.” Another commented, “Poor thing she handled it beautifully though.”
A third added, “I admire how she handled the situation with grace. However, that incident alone shouldn’t be the standard for winning the crown. Otherwise, it would set a precedent where anyone could stage mishaps—like pretending to lose their teeth on stage and handle it with confidence—just to gain an advantage.” Meanwhile, another remarked, “Can we just be done with pageants!”
A spokesperson for Miss Grand International addressed the incident in a statement to People, saying, “During her on-stage introduction, Kamolwan Chanago experienced a minor and unexpected incident in which her veneer teeth became dislodged.” They added, “She handled the situation with professionalism and composure, and the event continued smoothly without disruption. We are proud of her confidence and stage presence throughout the competition.”
The Miss Grand Thailand pageant features 77 contestants competing for the national title. The winner will go on to represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International 2026 competition, scheduled to take place in India this October.