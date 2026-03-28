Miss Grand Thailand contestant’s teeth fall mid-introduction; what she did next goes viral: Watch

As seen in widely circulated footage, her speech briefly faltered as the top veneers slipped, causing her words to sound unclear

A surprising moment from the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 preliminaries has gone viral after contestant Kamolwan Chanago experienced an unexpected ‘wardrobe mishap’ on stage.

The 18-year-old was in the middle of her introduction during Wednesday’s preliminary round in Bangkok when her dental veneers suddenly came loose. As seen in widely circulated footage, her speech briefly faltered as the top veneers slipped, causing her words to sound unclear.

What stood out, however, was how she handled the situation. Instead of leaving the stage, Kamolwan calmly turned away from the cameras, adjusted the veneers, and resumed her introduction as if nothing had happened. Dressed in a glittering pink gown paired with a fur shawl, she carried on confidently—smiling, completing her walk, and even adding a two-part twirl before exiting. The audience responded with applause, according to People magazine.