Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Miss America’s #ByeByeBikini move upsets men; Twitterati ask them to post pictures in swimsuits

Using the hashtag #ByeByeBikini, people applauded the decision taken by Miss America. However, there were many others, who said that covering up women was also no way of empowering them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 6, 2018 4:10:52 pm
Miss America, Miss america no bikini move, miss america beauty pageant, no bikini round, #ByeByeBikini, indian express, indian express news Miss America is all set to get rid of the swimsuit round, and here’s what people think about it. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Most beauty pageants around the world — which follow, more or less, the same shortlisting pattern — have various rounds that highlight the skills and talent of each contestant. One out of the many rounds, which has been the swimsuit or the bikini round, has often triggered debate about that contest reinforcing body stereotypes and unrealistic beauty standards.

ALSO READ | ‘Competition, not a pageant’: Miss America says bye bye to swimsuit round in #MeToo era

However, in a recent turn of events, Miss America beauty pageant seems to have created history by scrapping off the swimsuit competition, which judges women on the basis of their physical appearance. The news intrigued a lot of people and create quite a buzz on social media. People took to Twitter to share their opinion on the decision.

ALSO READ | Miss America says NO to swimsuit round; Twitterati ask ‘Can we have Mr America?’

Using the hashtag #ByeByeBikini, many applauded the decision taken by the pageant. However, there were many people — quite a lot of men — who not only disapproved the decision but also stated that covering up women was also no way of empowering them. American beauty pageant titleholder Cara Mund took to Twitter to break the news. In her tweet, she wrote, “We’re changing out of our swimsuits and into a whole new era #byebyebikini #MissAmerica2019.”

While one contestant approved the move, another disapproved the same. Shana Sissel, who competed for Miss Rhode Island, tweeted, “Was saddened to learn that @MissAmericaOrg caved to the pressure & eliminated the swimsuit & evening gown competition. As someone who competed and benefitted from the system I’m disappointed to learn it will no longer value women like me.”

Here are some other reactions that news garnered:

What do you have to say about the scrapping of the swimsuit round? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now