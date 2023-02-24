scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Watch: Miraculous escape for driver as freight train crashes into truck

he truck driver had gotten out of the vehicle unaware of the train's arrival and a police officer's prompt help saved him.

Netizens were shocked to watch the video and many users criticised the driver for a faulty halt near the railway track
It was a narrow, but miraculous escape for the driver of a truck after a freight train crashed into the vehicle in Haverstraw, New York.

A video of the accident has been doing he rounds on the internet. The truck driver had gotten out of the vehicle unaware of the train’s arrival and a police officer’s prompt help saved him. The cop, who saw the train coming, asked the driver to get out of the truck, a News 12 report read.

ALSO READ |Train derails after hitting truck carrying 134-foot concrete beam. Watch video

Another police officer, Capt. John Gould, was quoted as saying: “He was able to notify the driver who was inside the cab at the time on his phone, he didn’t realize the train was coming. Our sergeant was able to notify him and get him out of the cab of the truck in time.”

The report added that the train crushed the truck within five or seconds after the driver got out. The driver made a wrong turn on his way while delivering titanium pipes in wooden boxes at Bowline Power Plant.

Gould told CBS News, “Driver was shaken up, but physically appeared OK. He was evaluated by the paramedics, as well as the train conductor.” “Thank God the only thing that was damaged was some property which can be replaced,” he added. Locals who witnessed the incident are happy that no one was hurt and a witness told CBS about the accident that “It was horrible.”

Netizens were shocked to watch the video and many users criticised the driver for a faulty halt near the railway track. A user commented, “Nice place to park probably just out of training.” Another user wrote, “Truck driver 100% at fault, Crossing Rails down/lights flashing, also Traffic Light is Red! Since when can Trains stop on a Dime?!” A third user commented, “That’s not how you do it truck driver!”

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:43 IST
