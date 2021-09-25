‘Miracle house’ escapes molten lava on Spain’s Canary Islands, photos go viral

A volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands, first time in 50 years, led to devastation of green cover and people’s home on the Island of La Palma, in Tacande, Spain. As huge amount of lava swept across residential areas, swallowing all in black mass, oddly only one property survived. Now, images of what is being dubbed as ‘miracle house’ has gone viral.

Dramatic videos and photos that captured the intensity of the volcanic eruption and its aftermath that led to the evacuation of thousands from the island took social media by storm earlier this week. Now, as the molten lava continued to overflow from the cracks of Cumbre Vieja, drone images showed only one white house with a brown roof standing tall, amid the charred surroundings.

The property untouched by the lava, belongs to a retired Danish couple who have not visited the island since the pandemic began but were emotional to see their home not being destroyed by the volcano, Evening Standards reported.

The ‘miracle house’ remained intact as lava flows after a volcano erupted near Las Manchas on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. (Source: AP) The ‘miracle house’ remained intact as lava flows after a volcano erupted near Las Manchas on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. (Source: AP)

Ada Monnikendam, who built the house with her husband, said she was amazed when she saw the photo of their home encircled by lava circulating on social media. “We all started crying like crazy when I told them that their beloved house was intact,” Ada told Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

“They told me, ‘Even though we can’t go now, we’re relieved that it’s still standing. We’ll enjoy it in a while… or we’ll leave it to our three children.'” the paper added.

‘Miracle house’ spared from being scorched by La Palma lava pic.twitter.com/6ikONpVcso — The Sun (@TheSun) September 24, 2021

Large explosions continued to be heard from the erupting volcano on Friday as ash poured into the air, The Associated Press reported. La Palma is located within the Canary Islands, an archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa.

Although the advancement of lava has slowed significantly, there is a fear looming that the molten mass might travel down further in coming days, flowing out into the sea.

According to BBC, the Canary Islands government has announced plans to buy two housing developments for those made homeless. Following the disaster, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has flown directly from La Palma to New York for a shortened trip to address the UN General Assembly, and will immediately return to the Canary Islands to oversee emergency operations.