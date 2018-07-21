Police and Health dept come together to help 13-year-old US boy keep his hot-dog stand

Netizens have been praising the agencies for all their help and efforts. Netizens have been praising the agencies for all their help and efforts.

In a bid to save some money for his school clothes, a 13-year-old boy from Minneapolis, the United States, had set up a hot-dog stand. But soon, his popular food stand came under the scanner as many complained that the child was running a business without the proper permit. Instead of shutting the stand, the police depart along with Minneapolis Department of Health came forward to help the young entrepreneur to get proper permits and carry on his summer ‘job’.

Jaequan Faulkner had set up the business called the ‘Mr. Faulkner’s Old-Fashioned Hot Dogs’ outside his home. After receiving several complaints about the license, they decided to step in. But instead of closing down the operation, the agency decided to help — health inspectors even pitched in to pay for the $87 permit, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Have you heard about the 13-year-old the City cleared to sell hot dogs? Jaequan Faulkner’s stand at 1510 Penn Ave N is officially permitted. He plans to take his food stand on the road to serve customers at places like the 4th Precinct. Our cops stopped by to support the cause. pic.twitter.com/S6ePP6VRlZ — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) July 18, 2018

According to a report by the Associated Press, Daniel Huff, the department’s environmental health director, said the agency was excited to help a young man with such drive. Huff also contacted the Northside Economic Opportunity Network, which gave Jaequan some pointers on running a business and keeping his stand clean.

Staff from @MplsHealthDept, Minneapolis Promise Zone and @NEONBusiness helped bring Jaequan’s Old Fashioned Hot Dogs up to code and officially permitted by the City. pic.twitter.com/gyYWhsHXwB — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) July 16, 2018

“I was actually kinda surprised, ’cause usually I would have one person at a time help me, but then with so many people coming at once, I’m like, wow. I realized how much people enjoy it,” Faulkner said.

His business venture got a lot of attention last month when officers with “Bike Cops for Kids” in Minneapolis encouraged him for his business.

But it wasn’t for the school uniform alone, he started the business to change the prejudices against blacks. “My teacher was always saying that black people always got a bad name on their shoulders, no matter… we can go into a store, like oh, we gotta watch him,” he had said to local news channel KARE 11 in June.

However, Faulkner’s business was not officially permitted. According to the city, all businesses that serve food to the public must pass city health inspections to get permitted. For the time being, he has got a permit for 10 days at a time in different locations of the town.

