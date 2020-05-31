Minneapolis NGO calls for food donation for the needy amid unrest, wins praise online

People across the town came by dropping raw food items and essential supplies in bags, stacking them in front of one of their centres. (Picture credit: Facebook/ Touchstone Mental Health) People across the town came by dropping raw food items and essential supplies in bags, stacking them in front of one of their centres. (Picture credit: Facebook/ Touchstone Mental Health)

An NGO in Minneapolis is winning praise online after their food donation calls went viral.

As widespread protests and unrest continued in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, Touchstone Mental Health, a non-profit organisation, requested donations for Minnehaha Commons residents.

Within just half-an-hour of starting the initiative, the food drive received an overwhelming response as people across the town came by dropping raw food items and essential supplies in bags, stacking them in front of one of their centres.

Soon, they started distributing the stocks for anyone in need. Now, several pictures and videos of stacked food bags are going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

As riots in Minneapolis continue, a center for low-income housing put out a call asking for food donations. This is how people responded. There was so much food it became a distribution center for anyone — at all — who needed it. Humanity.🌎❤️😇 pic.twitter.com/5tEIC4TBKT — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 30, 2020

After the initiative received plaudits for its noble act, the organisation took to Facebook and thanked everyone who had participated in the food drive. Take a look here:

Many who saw the Facebook post lauded the organisation’s effort and thanked all those who contributed to the drive. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

Meanwhile, another night of unrest in every corner of the country left charred and shattered landscapes in dozens of US cities on Sunday as years of festering frustrations over the mistreatment of African-Americans at the hands of police boiled over in expressions of rage met with tear gas and rubber bullets.

George Floyd’s death is one of a litany of racial tragedies that have thrown the country into chaos amid the coronavirus pandemic that has left millions out of work and killed more than 100,000 people in the US.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd