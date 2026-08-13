Adopted separately 40 years ago, friends for 30 years: Indian-origin women turn out to be blood sisters

Minal and Meena reunion in the Netherlands was filled with tears, hugs and laughter. It was also the first time they took a selfie together

Minal and Meena had no idea they were sisters when they first met as teenagers in the Netherlands in 1996. Both had been left at orphanages in India as infants and were later adopted by different Dutch families, who raised them only a short distance from each other.

Thirty years later, that missing piece was discovered when Minal Tijssen, 44, took a MyHeritage DNA test in April.

The two met in 1996 at a gathering for adopted children. Although they knew nothing about each other’s biological families, they immediately felt an unusual connection. Their friends were struck by how alike they looked, prompting the girls to exchange addresses, according to Reuters.