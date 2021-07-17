‘Amazing but creepy’: This make-up artist’s optical illusion face art has left netizens feeling dizzy

While netizens love solving puzzles and finding answers in optical illusions, the feeling is very different when the same involves someone’s face. A case in point is a video by a make-up artist which shows dozens of eyes, lips and noses painted on her face! As the clip went viral, many found themselves in an uncomfortable spot while watching the video.

In the optical illusion make-up video, the woman is seen opening her eyes to apply lipstick on the lips painted on her eyelids! Following it with a smile and flaunting the look on camera, it kicked the living daylight out of many online.

The video received wider attention when former NBA player Rex Chapman shared the clip. “When the edibles hit,” he wrote, suggesting that this must have been done under the influence of some drug.

The stunning video left many blown away online, who said they feel trippy just by seeing the clip.

So that’s what it’s like when a person gets high? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 16, 2021

This will be something my therapist ends up hearing about — Brian Moote (@MootePoints) July 15, 2021

This looks like a living @OctopusCaveman painting — Bugsy Tarkanian 🎲 (@LVOrion) July 16, 2021

Actually that’s giving me motion sickness. 😬 — Carolyn (@ProfCBekhor) July 16, 2021

Damn! Im not even stoned and that tripped me out — Faux Shammity (@FauxShammity) July 15, 2021

Whoa. I’ve not even used them, but I felt like I had for a hot second there. — Cheri (@cheribug24) July 16, 2021

Omg. I’m literally dizzy watching that for 10 seconds. — Go Dems 2022! (@PipsyMomma) July 16, 2021

Amazing but scary 😖 — lil stinker (@donewithit2) July 15, 2021

Have heard about illusions however, never saw hallucination until now! ✅💯 — $$SAIKAT$$ (@Saikat_J) July 16, 2021

Look at the precision of the work — john ford (@johndavidfordd) July 15, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In case you’re wondering who is the person is behind the art, it’s Vancouver-based professional make-up artist Mimi Choi, known for her unique artistic style where her face becomes her canvas.

And unlike what netizens suggested, it’s not a result of being “high” but a look achieved with a painstaking effort of eight hours! But she agreed that this look made her dizzy as well. “I slept 3 times with my bald cap and illusion on because I got really dizzy and nauseous from painting the side of my head lol,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to recreate my old multiple-feature illusions from 2015-2016 to see how much I’ve evolved,” she added.

Renowned for her intricate face painting and mesmerising optical illusion, she has taken social media by storm several times. Although it might appear as it’s photoshopped, it’s all real.

“I realized illusion makeup requires a special kind of precision and skill and is the most challenging style I ever tried,” Choi had said in an interview with the Bustle. “I want to create unique makeup looks that have shock value — that people have not seen and do not expect,” she added.

“Many of my looks are angle-dependent, so it can be a challenge to achieve an impactful look, especially when painting on a surface that isn’t completely flat,” she had told Insider. “Once I figure things out, the results are usually super trippy and dizzying,” she added.