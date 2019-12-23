Follow Us:
‘Mimed’ version of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I want for Christmas’ is taking Internet by storm

Model Nyle DiMarco, who is also hearing impaired, has urged people to 'sign' the timeless song and people from all over the world are responding with their own version.

The singer-turned-actress and global icon Mariah Carey recently re-released her 25-year-old classic ‘All I want for Christmas is you’ with a modern twist. However, another version of the classic is making rounds on the Internet.

US model Nyle DiMarco, who is also hearing impaired, has urged people to ‘mime’ the timeless song and people from all over the world are responding with their own version.

To help the visually impaired ‘see’ the music, DiMarco himself mimed the song and posted it on his Twitter feed and challenged people to do the same.

While some mimed the song in the Americal Sign Language, others did in Brazilian and Irish Sign Languages. From father-son duos to entire families, everyone brought their creativity to the challenge.

Take a look at some of the best-mimed version of the songs here:

Earlier this year, the model-turned-actor had appealed to singer Ariana Grande and made his own ASL version of her hit single 7 rings, in an attempt to appeal to wider audiences.

