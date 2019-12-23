‘Mimed’ version of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I want for Christmas’ is taking Internet by storm

To help the visually impaired ‘see’ the music, DiMarco himself signed the song and posted it on his Twitter feed. To help the visually impaired ‘see’ the music, DiMarco himself signed the song and posted it on his Twitter feed.

The singer-turned-actress and global icon Mariah Carey recently re-released her 25-year-old classic ‘All I want for Christmas is you’ with a modern twist. However, another version of the classic is making rounds on the Internet.

US model Nyle DiMarco, who is also hearing impaired, has urged people to ‘mime’ the timeless song and people from all over the world are responding with their own version.

To help the visually impaired ‘see’ the music, DiMarco himself mimed the song and posted it on his Twitter feed and challenged people to do the same.

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU:

A CHALLENGE. Post a video of you signing that! pic.twitter.com/uJPCyDmcYz — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) December 21, 2019

While some mimed the song in the Americal Sign Language, others did in Brazilian and Irish Sign Languages. From father-son duos to entire families, everyone brought their creativity to the challenge.

Take a look at some of the best-mimed version of the songs here:

I’m Deaf and I use Irish Sign Language but I’m willing to use ASL instead. Hope you loves it! 🙈🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/RHV0GdrPyM — ᴀʟᴇx (@queen_aniston) December 21, 2019

Brazilian sign language I sign it! pic.twitter.com/GSrqCrI2ok — vestibulando em pós-enem (@andp_l) December 21, 2019

The best performance yet!!!! pic.twitter.com/sMl97TJYbv — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) December 21, 2019

hii greetings from a Swedish sign language interpreter (I put in the Swedish version for you as well).👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/aXmncpYExI — emelie (@askonstig) December 21, 2019

In Italian sign language! pic.twitter.com/WCpqTW8J7u — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) December 21, 2019

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU pic.twitter.com/fEzhSgMk1u — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) December 21, 2019

My family joined 🥺 pic.twitter.com/jyCtcI1bB4 — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) December 22, 2019

Better quality in case! pic.twitter.com/9gfQYg7YRz — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) December 22, 2019

DOUBLE TROUBLE DOUBLE LOVE pic.twitter.com/6m29LaRIm8 — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) December 22, 2019

Earlier this year, the model-turned-actor had appealed to singer Ariana Grande and made his own ASL version of her hit single 7 rings, in an attempt to appeal to wider audiences.

