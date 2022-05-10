Watch: Mime actor publicly calls out man for not helping partner with child, leaves netizens in splits

When it comes to parenting, both fathers and mothers have equal responsibilities. However, mothers bear more on many occasions whether it be carrying a child’s essentials or holding the child.

In a viral video, a mime artist is seen rightly calling out a man for walking easily while his wife carries the child and a bag. The artist is seen asking the woman if they are together and she nods. He takes the bag from the woman’s shoulder and passes it to the man. The woman bursts out in laughter while the audience is seen applauding the mime’s artist’s act. As the couple walks away, the artist also makes a gesture as if to say “call me”.

The clip shared by Twitter user Tansu Yegen has raked up more than 1.6 million views on Twitter. “Nice behavior from a stranger,” read the caption of the clip.

Watch the video here:

Nice behavior from a stranger !!!! 👏😍👏 pic.twitter.com/ZWTVdhoRUH — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) May 7, 2022

Netizens loved the mime artist’s act and praises poured in for him. Meanwhile, some users supported the man and speculated that he may have carried the child for a long time and later might have handed it over to the woman.

All men should behave in this way — Amour-total (@total_amour) May 8, 2022

10 seconds before this, the guy had resigned to handing the baby and bag over to his partner after lugging them around a theme park for 6 hours straight. Then he was, like “Ah… finally I can rest my back- oh, nope some creepy mime’s forcing me to carry the damn bag again…” — benj clews (@benjclews) May 8, 2022

Don't know how that helps. Everything you need to take care of the baby is in that bag, and the mother will need these instantly after a while. Which is why they insist to carry it themselves and keep the bag near by. Want to help? Rather carry the baby. — Sanjir Habib (@habibur) May 8, 2022

Random act of kindness! https://t.co/uG0nemGH9o — Darshil Dana (@Darshil_Dana) May 8, 2022

Responsibility should be equal! 😃 https://t.co/a5OUGTNpTG — अभिषेक सिंह Abhishek Singh (@abhisheks345) May 9, 2022

As per news.com.au, the video was captured by Ernest at Seaworld in Florida’s Orlando and shared on TikTok. “I was on vacation at SeaWorld in Orlando Florida and this happened, “read the caption of the clip-on TikTok. The clip garnered more than 12.4 million views on TikTok.