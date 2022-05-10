scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Watch: Mime actor publicly calls out man for not helping partner with child, leaves netizens in splits

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2022 8:38:44 pm
mime asks man to hold bag, mime calls out man, father takes bag, mother, child, indian expressThe clip shared by Twitter user Tansu Yegen has raked up more than 1.6 million views on Twitter.

When it comes to parenting, both fathers and mothers have equal responsibilities. However, mothers bear more on many occasions whether it be carrying a child’s essentials or holding the child.

In a viral video, a mime artist is seen rightly calling out a man for walking easily while his wife carries the child and a bag. The artist is seen asking the woman if they are together and she nods. He takes the bag from the woman’s shoulder and passes it to the man. The woman bursts out in laughter while the audience is seen applauding the mime’s artist’s act. As the couple walks away, the artist also makes a gesture as if to say “call me”.

The clip shared by Twitter user Tansu Yegen has raked up more than 1.6 million views on Twitter. “Nice behavior from a stranger,” read the caption of the clip.

Watch the video here:

Netizens loved the mime artist’s act and praises poured in for him. Meanwhile, some users supported the man and speculated that he may have carried the child for a long time and later might have handed it over to the woman.

As per news.com.au, the video was captured by Ernest at Seaworld in Florida’s Orlando and shared on TikTok. “I was on vacation at SeaWorld in Orlando Florida and this happened, “read the caption of the clip-on TikTok. The clip garnered more than 12.4 million views on TikTok.

