Military veteran’s violent outburst at Miami airport goes viral

Passengers and staff at the Miami International Airport found themselves in a difficult situation recently when a rowdy passenger erupted into a physical altercation. A video of the man at the American Airlines terminal, aggressively yelling and hurling abuses, has gone viral on social media.
In the 1-minute clip, which has garnered over 6 million views, the person goes on to scream at the staff, knock down barricades and even throw things around, scaring those around him. “Where’s the police?” a person can be heard saying in the video. “Meanwhile in MIA last night,” tweeted user @ONLYinDADE while sharing the clip.
[Strong language. Viewers discretion advised]
Meanwhile in MIA last night😳 | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/QFNogzDYzg
— ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) August 28, 2021
Another angle of last night’s @iflymia shit show #BecauseMiami @MiamiDadePD @tsa pic.twitter.com/8PnNZFfl63
— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 28, 2021
After several videos of the man were shared on social media, the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the incident. In a tweet, they wrote that the man in question was a “military veteran in crisis”.
“Our Airport District officers immediately responded to the call by airport staff and transported him to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation. The MDPD is committed to the safety of all our residents and visitors.”
This incident involved a military veteran in crisis. Our Airport District officers immediately responded to the call by airport staff and transported him to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation. The MDPD is committed to the safety of all our residents and visitors.
— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 29, 2021
Since being shared online, the clip has triggered several reactions online, with many expressing shock over the incident.
Was he arrested? If not, why?!
— SoNotTrumpEVERAGAIN, PhD🤔 (@kcmohondro) August 28, 2021
i need to know how this turned out and that this person will be facing serious charges and placement on the no fly list. anyone with info please comment
— Maura (@MauraLSinclair) August 28, 2021
Why did security take so long to get there?? Why do they all have such anger issues?
— Animal of politics (@PoliticalAnim13) August 28, 2021
There’s been several of these over the last several months at MIA and the most frightening thing is the complete lack of a police response in any sort of timely manner.
— Shaysh (@Shaysh305) August 28, 2021
