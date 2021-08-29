Military veteran’s violent outburst at Miami airport goes viral

Passengers and staff at the Miami International Airport found themselves in a difficult situation recently when a rowdy passenger erupted into a physical altercation. A video of the man at the American Airlines terminal, aggressively yelling and hurling abuses, has gone viral on social media.

In the 1-minute clip, which has garnered over 6 million views, the person goes on to scream at the staff, knock down barricades and even throw things around, scaring those around him. “Where’s the police?” a person can be heard saying in the video. “Meanwhile in MIA last night,” tweeted user @ONLYinDADE while sharing the clip.

[Strong language. Viewers discretion advised]

After several videos of the man were shared on social media, the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the incident. In a tweet, they wrote that the man in question was a “military veteran in crisis”.

“Our Airport District officers immediately responded to the call by airport staff and transported him to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation. The MDPD is committed to the safety of all our residents and visitors.”

Since being shared online, the clip has triggered several reactions online, with many expressing shock over the incident.

Was he arrested? If not, why?! — SoNotTrumpEVERAGAIN, PhD🤔 (@kcmohondro) August 28, 2021

i need to know how this turned out and that this person will be facing serious charges and placement on the no fly list. anyone with info please comment — Maura (@MauraLSinclair) August 28, 2021

Why did security take so long to get there?? Why do they all have such anger issues? — Animal of politics (@PoliticalAnim13) August 28, 2021