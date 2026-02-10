‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway

A cash-in-transit van carrying a large sum of money was intercepted near the town of Tuturano, in what officials later called a carefully orchestrated attack.

By: Trends Desk
Feb 10, 2026
cash truck ambush in ItalyThe robbery took place on the SS613 highway connecting Brindisi and Lecce
A dramatic armed robbery unfolded on a highway in southern Italy early Monday. An armed gang carried out a brazen ambush on an armoured cash truck on a highway in southern Italy using explosives, gunfire, and burning vehicles to block traffic and terrorise motorists.

The robbery took place on the SS613 highway connecting Brindisi and Lecce. The robbers intercepted a cash-in-transit van carrying a large sum of money near the town of Tuturano, in what authorities later described as a carefully planned operation, Sky TG24 reported.

Investigators believe at least six people were involved, who blocked both sides of the highway using stolen vehicles, which they set on fire, creating what witnesses described as a “wall of flames.” The burning cars prevented police patrols from reaching the scene and brought traffic to a standstill.

Videos shared on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the highway as explosions tore through the armoured vehicle. Several motorists were left stranded nearby as the situation escalated, Sky TG24 reported.

Watch the viral video:

 

Authorities said the attackers may have initially posed as security personnel. Wearing black-and-white jumpsuits and masks, they opened fire with Kalashnikov rifles and shotguns to intimidate the guards and keep bystanders away.

The gang then used powerful, military-grade explosives to open the rear of the armoured van, and crack its reinforced safe. A loud explosion was followed by bursts of gunfire, but despite the intensity of the assault, no security guards or civilians were killed. While the exact amount of cash stolen is yet to be determined, officials confirmed that the robbers escaped with a substantial sum.

After the robbery, the group fled in high-performance vehicles towards the countryside near Squinzano in Lecce province. To hinder pursuit, they scattered metal spikes on the road, puncturing the tyres of vehicles attempting to follow.

A large-scale manhunt was launched, involving helicopters and ground units across the Salento region. Despite this, the suspects managed to evade capture by disappearing into narrow rural routes. The police later confirmed that at least two people have been arrested, while others remain at large, according to Wanted in Rome and Sky TG24.

The highway remained closed for several hours as firefighters cleared the burnt vehicles and forensic teams examined the scene. The police reportedly recovered abandoned weapons and stolen vehicles during the operation.

According to Wanted in Rome, authorities described the robbery as a “military-style operation,” and warned travellers in the Puglia region to expect heightened security, increased patrols, and checkpoints in the coming days.

 

