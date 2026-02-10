‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway

The robbery took place on the SS613 highway connecting Brindisi and Lecce

A dramatic armed robbery unfolded on a highway in southern Italy early Monday. An armed gang carried out a brazen ambush on an armoured cash truck on a highway in southern Italy using explosives, gunfire, and burning vehicles to block traffic and terrorise motorists.

The robbery took place on the SS613 highway connecting Brindisi and Lecce. The robbers intercepted a cash-in-transit van carrying a large sum of money near the town of Tuturano, in what authorities later described as a carefully planned operation, Sky TG24 reported.

Investigators believe at least six people were involved, who blocked both sides of the highway using stolen vehicles, which they set on fire, creating what witnesses described as a “wall of flames.” The burning cars prevented police patrols from reaching the scene and brought traffic to a standstill.