Video of soldier surprising wife in hospital after birth of twins goes viral

Giving birth is not an easy task, but one Kansas woman had to do it all alone as her military husband was deployed in Kuwait. Cydney Cooper who went into labour earlier than expected, gave birth to twins last month while her husband was overseas.

Her first 12 days with her premature babies in the NICU were tough — until she received a pleasant surprise from her spouse Skyler. Cydney could not contain herself and broke down after seeing her husband. The emotional video of the couple and Skyler’s homecoming has not only gone viral but has also left millions of viewers teary-eyed.

Skyler had been deployed for a year and wasn’t able to make it home for his daughters’ births. “One year of crazy, 1000s of miles, 1 solo pregnancy and delivery, 48392 Skype calls, some superheroes, a few plane rides, 12 NICU days, tons of help from family and friends, and many tears later…. A soldier came home,” Cydney wrote on Facebook, sharing videos of her husband’s return.

The emotional video showed Cydney cradling one of her daughters while Skyler entered with flowers and balloons in one hand, just as she was texting him an update about the kids. As soon as she saw him, she burst into tears as it hit her that her husband was finally home.

“I promise I hugged him—that is just me realizing everything is finally okay ❤” she said in her post.

She also shared another video of Skyler surprising their sons back at home; that’s another emotional reunion to watch.

“The nurses and his mom are actually who orchestrated the whole surprise I was texting him…and they had known the entire time he was out in the waiting area,” the mother of four, told 13 NEWS.

Talking to CBS News , she said her daughters Kyla and Emma are still in the NICU, but that they are doing great. Skyler may have missed their births but he’s home for good now, she said.