Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

#MildlyCurseRishiSunak trend pokes fun at the new UK PM as it imagines embarrassing scenarios

The hashtag #MildlyCurseRishiSunak is trending on Twitter, showcasing the best of British humour.

Ever since Rishi Sunak became UK’s prime minister, he has dominated news headlines and sparked chatter about being the first Indian-origin PM of the country. The 42-year-old Conservative Party MP also became the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years.

And now a hashtag #MildlyCurseRishiSunak is trending on Twitter which showcases the best of British humour. Many netizens posted amusing scenarios to poke fun at the new British PM. From accidentally calling the Speaker “Mum” to never finding the end of a Sellotape, netizens posted various situations that cause embarrassment.

“May you accidently call The Speaker “Mum” in front of the whole class,” posted a Twitter user. “May you accidentally fail to press record when you’re trying to video a special moment – and may you then press record to to stop the video you thought you were taking. May your phone be full of videos of you putting your phone back in your pocket,” wrote another.

“May you never find the end of the sellotape, and if you do, you try to get a bit of tape and it rips down one side and makes a mess of it,” said a third.

“May you go to the disabled toilets because the others are out of order only to come out to a load of people in wheelchairs waiting,” another person wrote. “May you end all calls to world leaders by accidentally saying love you bye,” said a fifth.

“May he consistently catch his sleeve on door handles as he’s trying to leave a room,” posted yet another.

Sunak, the former finance minister, took over as the British PM on October 25 as he replaced Liz Truss and became the country’s third PM in a year. Sunak’s origins can be traced to Gujranwala town in the state of Punjab in undivided India. His grandparents moved to East Africa in the late 1930s before settling in Britain in the 1960s. Sunak was born in 1980 on Britain’s south coast in the port city of Southampton.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 01:57:12 pm
