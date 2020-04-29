US Vice-President Mike Pence faces flak for not wearing mask during visit to clinic

Many including Democratic senator Brian Schatz took to social media to criticise Pence and his actions. Many including Democratic senator Brian Schatz took to social media to criticise Pence and his actions.

While the World Health Organisation has issued several guidelines on covering the face in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, US Vice-President Mike Pence has come under fire for not wearing a face mask during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

Several pictures and videos of a mask-less Pence interacting with doctors and patients at the Mayo Clinic facility have gone viral on social media, prompting angry reactions online.

According to a video posted by SkyNews, Pence is seen not wearing a mask when he meets a Mayo employee who had recovered from Covid-19 even though everyone else in the room appeared to be wearing one. He was also mask-less when he visited a lab where Mayo conducts coronavirus tests.

Following the backlash, the official Twitter of the clinic tweeted that they had indeed informed the Vice-President of its mask policy and it was his decision not to wear it. The post was later deleted, The Guardian reported.

Many, including Democratic senator Brian Schatz, took to social media to pan Pence and his actions. “When you don’t wear a mask, especially inside the Mayo Clinic, you are not being brave. You are showing that you think the rules don’t apply to you. And you are setting a dangerous example by ignoring experts,” Schatz tweeted.

