Mike Pence comparing Trump to Martin Luther King Jr does not go down well

In a recent interview Pence quoted a line from MLK’s iconic speech and likened it to Trump and people dubbed it as insulting. (Source: AP)

As the US remembers Dr Martin Luther King Jr on January 21, his birth anniversary, the Vice President of the United States is facing flak after comparing President Donald Trump to the civil rights crusader. In a recent interview with CBS News, Pence likened King Jr to Trump while talking about the  government shutdown due to a standoff over funding for a wall along the Mexico border.

Pence used a line from King’s historic speech “I have a dream” to support Trump’s proposal for a border wall.

“One of my favourite quotes from Dr King was, ‘Now is the time to make real the promises of Democracy,’” Pence said. “You think of how he changed America, he inspired us to change through the legislative process, to become a more perfect union. That’s exactly what President Trump is calling on the Congress to do, come to the table in a spirit of good faith.”

As the clip from the interview went viral, many fumed about what they said was Pence’s ignorance. Many questioned the use of an excerpt from the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech by King Jr against racial bias and inequality. They slammed Pence for the statement, and also reminded him of Trump’s reaction to the 2017 Charlottesville incident.

However, there was no reaction from Pence to the criticism and he also tweeted on the occasion of MLK day.

