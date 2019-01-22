Mike Pence comparing Trump to Martin Luther King Jr does not go down well

As the US remembers Dr Martin Luther King Jr on January 21, his birth anniversary, the Vice President of the United States is facing flak after comparing President Donald Trump to the civil rights crusader. In a recent interview with CBS News, Pence likened King Jr to Trump while talking about the government shutdown due to a standoff over funding for a wall along the Mexico border.

Pence used a line from King’s historic speech “I have a dream” to support Trump’s proposal for a border wall.

“One of my favourite quotes from Dr King was, ‘Now is the time to make real the promises of Democracy,’” Pence said. “You think of how he changed America, he inspired us to change through the legislative process, to become a more perfect union. That’s exactly what President Trump is calling on the Congress to do, come to the table in a spirit of good faith.”

Pence quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech to argue for Trump’s latest pitch for wall money: “Now is the time to make real the promises of Democracy.” pic.twitter.com/oJPZEG59BQ — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) January 20, 2019

As the clip from the interview went viral, many fumed about what they said was Pence’s ignorance. Many questioned the use of an excerpt from the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech by King Jr against racial bias and inequality. They slammed Pence for the statement, and also reminded him of Trump’s reaction to the 2017 Charlottesville incident.

How dare you compare what MLK did to what 45 is doing!!!!!! SHAME ON YOU!!!!! MLK united people! 45 is literally trying to build a wall to keep people out! Like f you and 45 damnt..k I’m done 👋🏼 https://t.co/4xUs4459A0 — Danielle Hochman (@dani_hoch) January 22, 2019

My son just said who was that idiot that compared trump to MLK. I said mike pence. He says that guy is an idiot. That’s a 10 year olds logic on the matter. — I luv being Teamster (@JimKilbane) January 22, 2019

No, @VP Pence and @realDonaldTrump, #MLK would have never supported your wall. If he were alive today, MLK would probably be leading a #TSAStrike to end your shutdown — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 21, 2019

Is Pence the most grotesque propagandist in the Trump admin? On #MLKJrDay he distorts King’s Dream speech to pitch a propaganda wall that scapegoats brown immigrants to appease racists who back Trump. King’s legacy is removing barriers not building them. Sickening to watch this. https://t.co/N4thjYaow4 — Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) January 21, 2019

Pence compared tRump to MLK. I’m ready to not be a white male now. Shits a disgrace. — Toney Trefsgar (@OnTheTubs) January 21, 2019

Pence invoking Martin Luther King Jr. is grotesque. Pence cheerleads for his boss, a bigot who literally praised people who were marching alongside the KKK and Neo-Nazis. The stain of Charlottesville is precisely what MLK Jr. tried to remove from America. Trump defended it. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 21, 2019

I am struggling to imagine a more idiotic comparison than this one. The level of discourse here is beyond abysmal. https://t.co/9Zfuaqsn1Q — jeffry house (@jeffryhouse) January 21, 2019

He compared that orange malfeasant with Martin Luther King? Donald Trump is not fit to be mentioned in the same sentence. He is the complete and utter antithesis of everything MLK stood for. What an insulting travesty. Is Pence high? — Penny Baldwin-French (@scoutkayaker) January 21, 2019

Pence actually tried to compare Trump to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Let’s look for a moment at their visions: MLK: “I have a dream.”

Trump: “I have a wall.” Yup, totally see it now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 21, 2019

Just like to remind everyone that Mike Pence compared Donald Trump to Dr. King in terms of negotiating this government shutdown. It’s beyond ridiculous, disrespectful, and racist. pic.twitter.com/qY2CimPnCY — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 21, 2019

Once again, Mike Pence is the walking embodiment of the saying, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.” https://t.co/4o6C2bDoUI via rawstory — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) January 21, 2019

Has there ever been any dumber in politics? I mean, seriously, he’s even dumber than trump! 🤯🤬 https://t.co/17VJxqYuR5 — Lizzie Pi (@pi_lizzie) January 21, 2019

Not only is his history whitewashing Dr King’s methods here, but pence would also be against many of kings stances https://t.co/vR1rX0tHqZ — Flavortown, U.S.S.R. (@cfbrooks94) January 21, 2019

trump has changed America, Many are filled with hate and fear, others are losing their livelihoods. He’s increased the wealth of the rich and the poor poorer. He’s destroyed American land and air. He’s making US Amerirussia. https://t.co/KrN0Z5Q5Sr — Katelin Hoffman (@4lvadoxies) January 21, 2019

The AUDACITY FOR THIS FOOL TO Compare Donald Trump To MLK!! SOMEBODY DONE TOLD HIM WRONG!!! STOP THE INSANITY!!

The AUDACITY FOR THIS FOOL TO Compare Donald Trump To MLK!! SOMEBODY DONE TOLD HIM WRONG!!! STOP THE INSANITY!!

😤😤😤😤 Pence says Trump is acting "exactly like" Martin Luther King in demanding a border wall and quotes the "I Have A Dream" speech. pic.twitter.com/2nMoJzJdLO — Rita (@RitaDayWashingt) January 21, 2019

However, there was no reaction from Pence to the criticism and he also tweeted on the occasion of MLK day.