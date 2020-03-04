Donald Trump posts video mocking Bloomberg for licking fingers, then deletes tweet

Along with netizens, US President Donald Trump too slammed him for his eating etiquette. Along with netizens, US President Donald Trump too slammed him for his eating etiquette.

US President Donald Trump is known to take on political opponents on Twitter and his latest target was aspiring Democratic presidential candidate Michael ‘Mike’ Bloomberg for licking his ‘dirty fingers’.

Trump shared a video in which the billionaire ‘Mini Mike’ (a nickname Trump uses to mock Bloomberg’s height) is seen removing the crust of a pizza slice, putting part of it back inside the box and then licking his fingers. The video had originally been shared om Bloomberg’s Snapchat handle and said, “When in doubt, rip the crust off”. It went viral after a parody Twitter account shared the video.

Shaming the former New York Mayor, Trump wrote, “Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!”

Although the tweet was deleted by the president later, it was pinned on his Twitter profile for a few hours.

The US President’s son jumped in as well. Donald Trump Jr shared a different version of the same video which he titled: ‘How to spread coronavirus’.

“Truly disgusting! Also shows that #Bloomberg has never been around other people in a communal work space.The fact that he and his “influencers” put this out thinking it normalizes him is even scarier,” Trump Jr said.

Truly disgusting! Also shows that #Bloomberg has never been around other people in a communal work space. The fact that he and his “influencers” put this out thinking it normalizes him is even scarier. Mike, send me $1,000,000,000 as a retainer and I’ll teach you social media! pic.twitter.com/vDiAWbKLNC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2020

Many claimed the billionaire’s eating habits were quite worrying. Here are some reactions:

He… he licked every single one of his fingers and then… and then immediately touched something WHEN THE ONLY CONSISTENT MESSAGE IN THE NEWS IS TO WASH YOUR HANDS.pic.twitter.com/w8LF5SCrA3 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 3, 2020

What the hell is wrong with him??? Jeez! Just disgusting!! — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) March 3, 2020

Epidemic aside, this is just gross — Flirtatious Vagabond (@BrainInABottle) March 3, 2020

Disgusting, what grown man licks his fingers like that? Then he wipes his disgusting fingers on a drink box next to it 🤮. My 10 year old son knows better than this. — Nav (@Navigator712) March 3, 2020

He licks all of his fingers & then touches the coffee. 😷 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 3, 2020

🤢Gross @MikeBloomberg – Add this to the LONG list of reasons to NOT vote for this joke. — Skylar 🇺🇸 (@nysky_017) March 3, 2020

Money doesn’t buy class — Grace in Your Face 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 (@MediumGrace) March 3, 2020

This is a portrait of a man who has absolutely no regard for others: it wouldn’t even cross his mind that someone else might (unknowingly!) eat food that he’d just fingered. No better than the guy in the video that went around recently of tasting soup from the ladle at a buffet. — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) March 3, 2020

All the money can’t buy couth and sanitary etiquette — keerol (@romanet_carol) March 3, 2020

That alone should disqualify him from the presidency. 😂 — John Vezina (@JohnVezina) March 3, 2020

Who on earth sucks their fingers clean like that? Forget the coronavirus- just in general. The bacteria under finger nails… germs in general. Just sucking it all up. This really turns my stomach! Seriously. 😂 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 3, 2020

As this New York Times report pointed out: The Democratic presidential race emerged from Super Tuesday with two clear front-runners as Joe Biden won Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and at least six other states, largely through support from African Americans and moderates, while Sen. Bernie Sanders harnessed the backing of liberals and young voters to claim the biggest prize of the campaign, California, and several other primaries.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg, were on track to finish well behind them and faced an uncertain path forward.

