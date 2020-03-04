Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Donald Trump posts video mocking Bloomberg for licking fingers, then deletes tweet

Donald Trump tweeted the video saying "don’t lick your dirty fingers" but later deleted the tweet. The video had been put out by Michael Bloomberg's Snapchat account.

By: Trends Desk | Published: March 4, 2020 6:35:13 pm
michael bloomberg, mike bloomberg finger licking video, mike bloomberg pizza licking video, viral news, trump bloomberg finger licking videos, indian express Along with netizens, US President Donald Trump too slammed him for his eating etiquette.

US President Donald Trump is known to take on political opponents on Twitter and his latest target was aspiring Democratic presidential candidate Michael ‘Mike’ Bloomberg for licking his ‘dirty fingers’.

Trump shared a video in which the billionaire ‘Mini Mike’ (a nickname Trump uses to mock Bloomberg’s height) is seen removing the crust of a pizza slice, putting part of it back inside the box and then licking his fingers. The video had originally been shared om Bloomberg’s Snapchat handle and said, “When in doubt, rip the crust off”. It went viral after a parody Twitter account shared the video.

Shaming the former New York Mayor, Trump wrote, “Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!”

Although the tweet was deleted by the president later, it was pinned on his Twitter profile for a few hours.

The US President’s son jumped in as well. Donald Trump Jr shared a different version of the same video which he titled: ‘How to spread coronavirus’.

“Truly disgusting! Also shows that #Bloomberg has never been around other people in a communal work space.The fact that he and his “influencers” put this out thinking it normalizes him is even scarier,” Trump Jr said.

Many claimed the billionaire’s eating habits were quite worrying. Here are some reactions:

As this New York Times report pointed out: The Democratic presidential race emerged from Super Tuesday with two clear front-runners as Joe Biden won Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and at least six other states, largely through support from African Americans and moderates, while Sen. Bernie Sanders harnessed the backing of liberals and young voters to claim the biggest prize of the campaign, California, and several other primaries.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg, were on track to finish well behind them and faced an uncertain path forward.

