Mid-chase courtesy as fleeing van driver stops to pay highway toll in Malaysia

CCTV footage captured a dramatic incident in Malaysia, where a driver pursued by the police attempted to pay a toll with his card during the chase before crashing through the barrier on October 31.

The police chased the food delivery driver in a dramatic 25-km high-speed pursuit after they caught him using his mobile phone. The police initially saw the man using his mobile phone during a routine patrol. He reportedly crashed into several vehicles during the chase.

Watch the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Arabiya English (@alarabiya_eng)

The driver in a silver van was seen pulling up at a toll booth and using his ‘Tap and Go’ to pay quickly before speeding away to avoid arrest by Malaysian police. A Malaysian police vehicle was behind the accused, and one officer stepped out to arrest the driver.

However, the footage shows the driver speeding away while hitting the toll barrier, leaving the chasing policeman behind.

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The video sparked hilarious reactions online. One user said, “His lawyer later: Your honour, my client, as you can see, is a law-abiding citizen.”

Another user was concerned that the van model was old and commented, “You can’t find Nissan Vanette replacement parts nowadays, imagine if the windshield shattered.”

A third user commented, “Looked like a Benny Hill comedy scene.”