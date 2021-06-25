Microsoft introduces Windows 11, memes and jokes follow

The latest Operating System was launched at Microsoft’s much-hyped virtual event Thursday. It was hosted by Chief Product Officer Panos Panay. (Picture credit: Microsoft/Twitter)

Windows 11 is finally here with massive redesigns and features and so are the memes. Microsoft on June 24 announced that the next generation of Windows will have a new user interface, Windows Store, and improvements to performance.

The latest version of Windows comes six years after the tech giant had introduced Windows 10 to the world. It is expected to be rolled out later this year and will be available to users of Windows 10 as a free upgrade.

While many shared memes and jokes on the new startup menu, rounded corners, and updated widgets, others targeted the new Android support and took time to ‘remember’ Blue stacks- a secondary application that was earlier needed to run Android apps on their computers.

Some even found similarities between the new Operating System of Windows and Mac. Take a look at some of the best memes and jokes under the trending hashtag #Windows 11.

#Windows11

Windows 11 released

Me using windows vista : pic.twitter.com/KMOZJvQOsc — Piyush Awasthi (@SimpleAwasthi) June 24, 2021

#Windows11

Meanwhile people who still working on window 7: pic.twitter.com/fhciVwZWkH — Kshma Sharma (@KshmaSharma4) June 24, 2021

#Windows11 Android app available on New window 11 Blue stack : pic.twitter.com/XMdjRz1h2r — Deepak Belwal (@deepakbwl) June 24, 2021

Android Apps to also run on #Windows11. Meanwhile Android Users- pic.twitter.com/80PbqlFPbf — Chaudhary Amrendra Patel (@Patel__Amrendra) June 24, 2021

Features from the @Xbox like Auto HDR and direct storage are coming to #Windows11 Gamers right now: pic.twitter.com/ImkaNFT5JJ — Tech Brainiac (@_techbrainiac) June 24, 2021

the new windows 11 introduces android apps

RIP to BlueStacks you were such a great friend#Windows11 pic.twitter.com/YyV2LGtQSr — bruno Carlos (@carlosbruno_s) June 24, 2021

The new windows start up sound is incredible….❤️#Windows11 pic.twitter.com/Bz3GB7oYOQ — Mannu (@Mansoor_Shaik7) June 24, 2021

