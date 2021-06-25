scorecardresearch
Friday, June 25, 2021
Microsoft introduces Windows 11, memes and jokes follow

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 25, 2021 8:46:11 pm
Windows 11 is finally here with massive redesigns and features and so are the memes. Microsoft on June 24 announced that the next generation of Windows will have a new user interface, Windows Store, and improvements to performance.

The latest version of Windows comes six years after the tech giant had introduced Windows 10 to the world. It is expected to be rolled out later this year and will be available to users of Windows 10 as a free upgrade.

While many shared memes and jokes on the new startup menu, rounded corners, and updated widgets, others targeted the new Android support and took time to ‘remember’ Blue stacks- a secondary application that was earlier needed to run Android apps on their computers.

Some even found similarities between the new Operating System of Windows and Mac. Take a look at some of the best memes and jokes under the trending hashtag #Windows 11.

The latest Operating System was launched at Microsoft’s much-hyped virtual event Thursday. It was hosted by Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

