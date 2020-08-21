How netizens reacted after Microsoft said it’s shutting down Internet Explorer in 2021

People said goodbye to Internet Explorer with hilarious memes and jokes, saying it was their first-ever browser.(@EdwingSalas/ Twitter)

Tech giant Microsoft announced it has decided to shut down Internet Explorer after 25 years and prompted a range of responses from people on social media, given for many it was the first browser they ever used.

Microsoft has announced that its apps and services will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11 on August 17, 2021. It will be dropping support for its existing legacy version of Microsoft Edge on March 9, 2021. Microsoft Teams web app will also no longer be supported on the browser from the end of November 2020.

Many on social media bid the explorer goodbye with memes and jokes. Some said they’d miss using the browser to download competitor Google Chrome, while other joked about its slow speed, something it has been criticised for over decades.

GOODBYE E of our Era! 🍾🥂 To Your 25 years of service 👏👏

#InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/SkLXoeAmtE — Devyane Roy (@RoyDevyane) August 21, 2020

Just in: Google slows down, as a tribute to Internet Explorer.#InternetExplorer — Sukechetu (@lalchutney) August 21, 2020

*Microsoft to shut down internet explorer in 2021* Le explorer *#InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/W6Qn1PoZ4y — Yashi Goel (@monsterous__me) August 21, 2020

They did shut it 10years ago, but it took time as it always does……🤣 Jokes apart We’ll miss you & RIP #InternetExplorer #RIPInternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/WROVQOd6MB — Lakshya Dhillon (@heylakshya) August 21, 2020

#InternetExplorer to be discontinued by Microsoft Sad day for me 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/3RqfCvFw6V — स्वदेशी इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर 😎 (@explorerhoon) August 20, 2020

#InternetExplorer

I

I am

I am gonna

I am gonna miss

I am gonna miss you

Sorry for slow loading but I was a fan of Internet Explorer. — The Barnacle (@thebarnaclle) August 20, 2020

By 2025, #InternetExplorer will realise that it has been shut down in the year 2021. — Confused Architect 🇮🇳 (@Paankaj23) August 20, 2020

Good bye #InternetExplorer

You were the best Google Chrome downloader.

.

.

.#Microsoft — SATYAM PANDEY (@__satyampandey7) August 21, 2020

#InternetExplorer Internet explorer to be shut down by mid 2021, rip pic.twitter.com/fFwozgV3io — Peter P. Phillips 🎙Host of FAQTORONTO Podcast. (@PlatinumPhilips) August 20, 2020

Microsoft decided to kill #InternetExplorer after 25 years.. finally legacy has comes to an end.. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/6sMWoFxdlr — Saif Ali Ansari (@I_am_saifali) August 21, 2020

For the remaining users of Internet Explorer 11, Microsoft has added a new Internet Explorer legacy mode in the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser. Internet Explorer was one of the first-ever browsers and was used by people across the globe. It once had a usage share of 95 per cent of internet users which has since declined significantly since alternatives like Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome arrived.

