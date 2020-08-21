scorecardresearch
Friday, August 21, 2020
How netizens reacted after Microsoft said it’s shutting down Internet Explorer in 2021

Microsoft's announcement prompted a range of responses from people on social media, many of whom used Internet Explorer as their first browser.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 21, 2020 8:07:11 pm
internet explorer, internet explorer shut done, internet explorer 2021 end, microsoft shut down internet explorer, internet explorer memes, internet explorer farewell memes, viral news, tech news, indian expressPeople said goodbye to Internet Explorer with hilarious memes and jokes, saying it was their first-ever browser.(@EdwingSalas/ Twitter)

Tech giant Microsoft announced it has decided to shut down Internet Explorer after 25 years and prompted a range of responses from people on social media, given for many it was the first browser they ever used.

Microsoft has announced that its apps and services will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11 on August 17, 2021. It will be dropping support for its existing legacy version of Microsoft Edge on March 9, 2021. Microsoft Teams web app will also no longer be supported on the browser from the end of November 2020.

Many on social media bid the explorer goodbye with memes and jokes. Some said they’d miss using the browser to download competitor Google Chrome, while other joked about its slow speed, something it has been criticised for over decades.

For the remaining users of Internet Explorer 11, Microsoft has added a new Internet Explorer legacy mode in the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser. Internet Explorer was one of the first-ever browsers and was used by people across the globe. It once had a usage share of 95 per cent of internet users which has since declined significantly since alternatives like Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome arrived.

