Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games

Sharma spent four years in product leadership at Meta Platforms and earlier worked in Microsoft’s marketing team before leaving in 2013

Microsoft has appointed AI leader Asha Sharma to head its Xbox and broader gaming division, marking a major leadership shift as the company looks to refocus on console players after years of expanding into mobile and PC gaming.

The move comes with the retirement of longtime Xbox chief Phil Spencer, who has overseen the business since 2014 and was elevated to gaming CEO in 2022. The company also confirmed that Xbox President Sarah Bond will depart. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty will step into the role of chief content officer and report directly to Sharma.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a blog post that Sharma was selected for her strong consumer background. In her previous role at Microsoft, she led work spanning multiple AI models, AI agents, applications and developer tools.