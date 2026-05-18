Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman warns AI could replace many office jobs in 18 months

Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed almost every workplace and industry. From humanoid robots to bots, several tools are now the new normal in the evolving tech ecosystem. Recently, Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman claimed that AI could automate most of the white-collar jobs within the next 12 to 18 months.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Suleyman stressed that AI systems are approaching “human-level performance on most professional tasks”.

Compute-based jobs at risk

“Most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months,” Fortune quoted Suleyman as saying. He also said that computer-based jobs, including law and accounting, as well as marketing and project management, are particularly at risk.