‘What a legend’: Mick Fleetwood recreates ‘Dreams’ viral video, impresses netizens

When TikTok user Nathan Apodaca shared a video of himself riding a longboard and drinking juice with the song “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac playing in the background, little did he expect the British musician himself to join the video-sharing platform and pay tribute to the post.

In the video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, Mick Fleetwood can be seen drinking juice and riding a skateboard while lip-syncing with the music.

Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed over 21 million times on the platform, a CNN report stated. “Here’s Mick Fleetwood recreating the “Dreams” viral video,” tweeted a user while sharing the 20-second clip, which was soon flooded with fans responding to it.

