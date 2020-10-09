scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 08, 2020
Top news

‘What a legend’: Mick Fleetwood recreates ‘Dreams’ viral video, impresses netizens

"Here’s Mick Fleetwood recreating the "Dreams" viral video," tweeted a user while sharing the 20-second clip, which was soon flooded with fans responding to it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 9, 2020 12:57:39 am
Mick Fleetwood recreates 'Dreams' viral video, tiktok viral video, Fleetwood mac viral video, rock band, tiktok skateboarding, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has been viewed over 21 million times on the platform. (Source: Rex Chapman/Twitter)

When TikTok user Nathan Apodaca shared a video of himself riding a longboard and drinking juice with the song “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac playing in the background, little did he expect the British musician himself to join the video-sharing platform and pay tribute to the post.

In the video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, Mick Fleetwood can be seen drinking juice and riding a skateboard while lip-syncing with the music.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed over 21 million times on the platform, a CNN report stated. “Here’s Mick Fleetwood recreating the “Dreams” viral video,” tweeted a user while sharing the 20-second clip, which was soon flooded with fans responding to it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 08: Latest News

Advertisement