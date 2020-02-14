Burger chain employee fired after video of him bathing in the sink goes viral

In the video, the man can be seen laughing and scrubbing himself saying: “It feels like a hot tub. I’m just enjoying life, boss.” In the video, the man can be seen laughing and scrubbing himself saying: “It feels like a hot tub. I’m just enjoying life, boss.”

An employee who was caught bathing in an industrial sink at a Wendy’s restaurant in Michigan was fired after the video of his act went viral.

The 23-second video shows a man, possibly naked, sitting in the restaurant’s industrial sink that is meant for washing dishes.

The footage which was shared by Facebook user Connor Somerfield shows the man laughing and scrubbing himself, saying, “It feels like a hot tub. I’m just enjoying life, boss.”

The video also shows an employee throwing what looks like a cloth at the man and says: “Wash yourself”.

Responding to the incident, Team Schostak which owns the Wendy’s franchise confirmed to The Daily News that the incident took place in one of their restaurants.

The video which was posted on Facebook has over 1 lakh views. While many who came across the post took the incident had a laugh, others expressed concern about hygiene. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Christian Camp, vice president of Human Resources for Team Schostak confirmed in a statement to The Sun that disciplinary action has been taken following the incident.

“Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were terminated immediately and the restaurant has been completely sanitized,” The Sun quoted Camp as saying.

