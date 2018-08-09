Michigan reporter inspires others by flaunting her natural hair on TV for the first time

The news reporter said she was struggling about it for a long time. (Source: Dana Whyte/ Twitter) The news reporter said she was struggling about it for a long time. (Source: Dana Whyte/ Twitter)

A Michigan news presenter has been winning hearts and is being lauded as an inspiration for ‘wearing her natural hair’ for the first time on television. Dana Whyte has been straightening her hair for most of her career in television news, but after some serious thought decided to flaunt her real hair. It’s a move that has been lauded by many young black women, who agree that although there have been many prominent black women who inspire them and represent women of colour, the stigma attached to natural hair is still prevalent.

The 21-year-old WLNS News reporter recently shared a photo of herself on Twitter, saying, “I wore my natural hair on tv for the first time ever today! This has been an internal battle that I’ve been struggling with ever since I decided to become a reporter. Finally feeling true to myself 💗 #blackgirlmagic.”

“Straightening my hair every day felt like I was trying to conform to a certain image that society wanted me to be,” Whyte told Teen Vogue. Whyte who became a full-time reporter since May 2018, said, “I would straighten my hair literally every day. It was super damaging and my hair was starting to fall out, so I knew I had to make a change.”

Her tweet left many impressed and inspired others. Many tweeted about trying hard to “fit in” and imbibing something “not natural to them.”

Black Panther star Lupita Nyongo too opened up recently about her natural hair being ‘shunned’ in Hollywood, and that the stigma is more common than one would think. Conforming to European beauty standards has often been the only major form of representation for women’s hair. Small but significant steps, like the one taken by Whyte, will hopefully encourage more diversity.

