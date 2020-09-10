Michigan parents adopt puppy with cleft lip for son with same birth condition, photos move people online

The little boy's story has moved many people across social media platforms.

A Michigan couple have brought home a puppy from an animal shelter as it has something in common with their son — a cleft lip. The parents adopted the two-month-old Labrador-Retriever mix for their son Bentley to show “he’s never alone”.

Brandon Boyers, who had visited the shelter to get some chickens, noticed the little pup with the same issue for which their two-year-old son has under gone surgeries. Although he didn’t find the birds, he called his wife to show the puppy.

“He called me and said, ‘They don’t have the chickens, but they have a puppy,’” the boy’s mother, Ashley told Fox News. Meeting the dog over FaceTime, she immediately knew the puppy would be a perfect fit to their family and exclaimed, “We need her!”

“I think it will have a lot more meaning to him to have a puppy with same birth condition he had, because it shows that neither of them are any different than any other kid or puppy that are their age, they both are equal to all each other,” the mother explained, saying the parents think the puppy will boost his confidence.

The mother said the her son and the puppy named Lacey have been inseparable since it arrived home.

Watch the moment the duo met here:

“It’s so hard to put into words how meaningful this adoption is to all of us so we are going to let the pictures speak for themselves,” Jackson County Animal Shelter wrote in a post sharing a few images, wishing that the pair’s bond strengthens as they grow up together.

“They instantly loved each other,” the shelter said and videos and photos prove the same.

The Facebook post put out by the Michigan animal shelter delighted many online and many said it left them “emotional”. With over 43,000 shares on the site, photos of the little boy with his pet puppy is widely being shared on other social media platforms as well.

According to Animal Services Director Lydia Sattler, the puppy should not have any future health problems. “Her disability is really not holding her back, and as she grows, they’ll be able to see more if there’s any change that has to do with that. But, she’s really doing well,” Sattler told local news, WILX.

Their story moved many pet lovers online urging the duo’s pictures be used for pet adoption campaigns.

