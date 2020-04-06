Follow Us:
Monday, April 06, 2020
COVID19

Viral Video: Nurse shows how quickly coronavirus can spread even while wearing gloves

In the video, which has now gone viral, Molly Lixey exhibits using paint how cross-contamination takes place.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 6, 2020 7:34:27 pm
covid-19, coronavirus, nurse explains cross-contamination, cross-contamination, coronavirus cases, covid-19 cases india, A Michigan nurse explains with examples of how fast the virus can spread if we are not careful enough.

While health experts have harped on the use of face masks and other protective gear to stop the spread of coronavirus, a nurse from Michigan has come up with a creative way to explain how easily the virus can spread even while wearing gloves.

In the clip, which has now gone viral, Molly Lixey exhibits using paint how cross-contamination takes place. “I am seeing a lot of people out in public wearing gloves right now — that’s great. If you want to wear gloves, that’s all fine and well, you absolutely can. But I want to remind you of a little thing called cross-contamination,” she says in the clip.

The nurse then goes on to explain how fast the novel coronavirus can spread and asks people not to be negligent. Lixey concludes her video by asserting that there is “no point of wearing gloves” if hands are not regularly washed using soap.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with people responding to the post, with many thanking the nurse. “I need everyone to know why they’re wearing gloves before they just be out here contaminating everything,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

