Viral Video: Nurse shows how quickly coronavirus can spread even while wearing gloves

While health experts have harped on the use of face masks and other protective gear to stop the spread of coronavirus, a nurse from Michigan has come up with a creative way to explain how easily the virus can spread even while wearing gloves.

In the clip, which has now gone viral, Molly Lixey exhibits using paint how cross-contamination takes place. “I am seeing a lot of people out in public wearing gloves right now — that’s great. If you want to wear gloves, that’s all fine and well, you absolutely can. But I want to remind you of a little thing called cross-contamination,” she says in the clip.

The nurse then goes on to explain how fast the novel coronavirus can spread and asks people not to be negligent. Lixey concludes her video by asserting that there is “no point of wearing gloves” if hands are not regularly washed using soap.

“This is called cross-contamination.” A Michigan nurse used paint to show how easy it is to spread germs even while wearing gloves. https://t.co/h1DXaKEOUE pic.twitter.com/lnuLrHNA5F — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with people responding to the post, with many thanking the nurse. “I need everyone to know why they’re wearing gloves before they just be out here contaminating everything,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

great example of how this works…..be smart… https://t.co/uogaizqg0B — Will E (@willyeat) April 6, 2020

I wish everyone that wears gloves without this knowledge could see this… https://t.co/rNLahCdNmW — Michele Bronson (@bronsongator) April 6, 2020

I need everyone to know why they’re wearing gloves before they just be out here contaminating everything 🤦🏿 https://t.co/GGg1LhsTjW — Mariah (@NotSellinDreams) April 6, 2020

It’s sad that this actually has to be explained to adults.

But thank you to this woman for taking the time. https://t.co/9ERpf8Den8 — I’m An Everyday Ghey (@iDavey) April 6, 2020

Some really good points. https://t.co/Y3L8aloRON — John Baine (@JohnBaine) April 6, 2020

