This farm has a ‘Covid Go Away’ corn maze that is a hit on social media

The aerial view of the 13-acre corm maze shows the message “COVID GO AWAY” grazed in block letters. (Picture credit: Facebook/ Johnson's Giant Pumpkins)

A Michigan farm is making headlines after a picture of its corn maze with a special Covid-19 message was widely shared on the internet.

Though the fall attraction at Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins in Saginaw County, Michigan looks like any other corn maze from the ground, an aerial view of the farm shows the message “COVID GO AWAY” written in it.

The farm shared a picture of the corn maze on Facebook and wrote,” Stomp out “Covid Go Away” as you wander through the 13-acre corn maze this fall!”

The post also revealed that the farm will be opening for the season on September 12. The corn maze with the special message delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The farm’s website said that keeping in mind the pandemic several activities like car shows, craft show and many other weekend activities that tend to draw crowds have been cancelled.

