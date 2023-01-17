scorecardresearch
Michelle Yeoh’s 1997 helicopter photo shoot is going viral: ‘We tried to get her an Uber but…’

Michelle Yeoh shot for a 1997 National Geographic cover story by hanging out of a helicopter over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, US.

Michelle Yeoh won the 2023 Golden Globe award for best actress last week.
Michelle Yeoh's 1997 helicopter photo shoot is going viral: 'We tried to get her an Uber but…'
After a long and illustrious career in international cinema, actress Michelle Yeoh is generating Oscar buzz for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which was released last year in March. Her impeccable screen presence and martial arts skills in the film helped her bag the 2023 Golden Globe award for best actress last week.

Now the 60-year-old actress is again making news as her 1997 photoshoot that shows her dangling from a helicopter over the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles is going viral.

On January 11, a popular Twitter account that goes by the name NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) posted Yeoh’s photos and wrote, “michelle yeoh doing a photoshoot in front of the hollywood sign while hanging from a helicopter (1997)”. This tweet has so far gathered over 1.3 lakh likes.

Commenting on it, Daniel Kwan (who co-directed Everything Everywhere All at Once along with Daniel Scheinert) jokingly wrote, “This is actually the only way Michelle travels. We once tried to get her an Uber but she refused and just suddenly start floating away.”

American photographer Joe McNally who clicked these photos 25 years ago for National Geographic wrote that the cover photo was clicked for a story titled “The Globalization of Culture”.

This story examined cultural exchange in different industries such as movies, TV, fashion, and cuisine. While reminiscing about the iconic photoshoot, McNally wrote, “I recall her (Yeoh) being absolutely magnificent, hanging off those wires, just across from me, as I hung from the other skid.”

