scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Top news

Michelle Obama wore a ‘V-O-T-E’ necklace at DNC, sending Tweeple in a frenzied search

During her DNC speech Michelle Obama sent out her message through fashion, wearing a 'vote' necklace. Soon, Google Trends notified how the former first lady's fashion choice led to a breakout search in the country ever since her speech was aired.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2020 3:09:00 pm
michelle obama, michelle obama dnc speech, michelle obama vote necklace, michelle obama vote necklace jeweller, US Elections 2020, viral news, indian expressMichelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklage worn during her DNC speech took social media by storm. (Source: AP)

Addressing the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Michelle Obama emphasised the need for all Americans to vote, in what was a reference to voters who stayed home in 2016 and helped Donald Trump win that year even as he lost the popular vote. And the former US first lady couldn’t get across her message any better when she chose to wear a necklace that spelled out v-o-t-e. Obviously, people on social media were more than impressed.

The former first lady of the US urged Americans to “vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it” in the powerful speech aired on TV instead of a convention this year owing to the pandemic. And as her electrifying speech hitting out at Trump caught everyone’s attention, people also couldn’t overlook her neckpiece. The dainty gold chain with the four letters spaced out soon dominated social media sites.

michelle obama, michelle obama dnc speech, michelle obama vote necklace, michelle obama vote necklace jeweller, US Elections 2020, viral news, indian express Hours later, Chari Cuthbert, was identified as the jeweller of the custom-made necklace that broke the internet. (Source: AP)

Google Trends notified how the former first lady’s fashion choice led to a breakout search in the country as soon as her speech was aired. The tech giant noted in the one hour after the speech, “Michelle Obama necklace,” “vote necklace” and “letter necklace” dominated searches on the platform.

Not only people were moved by her poignant message for the Democratic National Convention, they also loved the subtle message she had put out through her fashion choice. While most people were swooning over her choice of accessory, others got busy Googling and looking for answers where it was from and how they can own it.

As the search continued, many people found out designers and jewellers selling alphabet necklaces worn by Obama on Etsy and rushed to order. However, CNN identified the actual designer for Obama, saying its custom-commissioned by her stylist from Los Angeles-based jewellery brand BYCHARI, owned by a designer Chari Cuthbert.

“I had created a VOTE necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again,” Cuthbert told PopSugar about the $430 ByChari statement gold chain worn by Michelle Obama. “As we started our outreach, I was honored when Michelle Obama’s stylist asked for one, and am thrilled she is wearing it!”

According to a report by Daily Beast, her stylist ordered the ‘Vote’ necklace from ByChari a few weeks ago, but the designer didn’t know the former first lady had planned to wear it for the DNC speech. “There was a snippet from her DNC speech on CNN and my mom sent it to me,” Cuthbert said. “I couldn’t believe it. Out of respect, I didn’t post it or anything, because I didn’t want to take advantage.” Talking about how she felt seeing it, she added: “It was surreal. I sat at my desk and cried.”

The designer said her phone hasn’t stopped ringing and she has been flooded with orders. Cuthbert said her company—which consists of five female employees—had seen what she humbly called “a significant uptick in sales” in the hour after the speech.

Over the years, Michelle Obama has used fashion as a political statement either through choice of colours or designers. During her tenure, she was often credited for championing small and culturally diverse fashion and accessories designers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 18: Latest News

Advertisement