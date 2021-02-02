‘Nailed it’: These children recreate Obamas’ presidential inauguration look; Michelle is impressed 

The adorable photoshoot of the duo is going viral across social media sites.

At the US Presidential inauguration last month, Michelle and Barack Obama had impressed many with their dressing style. Now, two children have recreated their look, winning the heart of former FLOTUS as well.

In a series of photos, the four-year-old’s posed before the camera in an impressive recreation of the Obamas’ inauguration outfits, copying even their style and poise. As photos of child model Ryleigh Madison and her best friend Zayden Lowe from South Carolina went viral, it reached Michelle Obama too, who shared the images on her Twitter and Instagram profile lauding the pair.

“Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it!” she wrote sharing images, which showed them mimicking her plum-coloured outfit, and the boy donning a blue coat paired with the US flag pin.

The images of the adorable pair were also shared by designer Sergio Hudson, who designed the much-talked-about outfit for the former first lady. ” I have been tagged and sent hundreds of remakes and dedication pics @meredithkoop and I could have never imagined when we were cooking up this look how many of you would connect to it. Instead of me trying to post all of them here is my favourite by @its_allry,” Hudson wrote sharing the pictures.

The images were first shared on Ryleigh’s personal Instagram account, which is managed by her mother. The profile has many images of the little model recreating iconic looks by eminent personalities, including US Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Zoe Hampton, Ryleigh’s aunt, told ITK the family is “beyond grateful” for the real-life Obama’s post and “never dreamed it would blow up this much.”

“We absolutely loved the Obamas’ look for the inauguration,” said Hampton. “We are so happy we were able to recreate such an iconic look and to have Michelle and Barack Obama be such great role models for Zayden and Ryleigh,” she added.

“It had been a while since Michelle Obama had been in the public eye, so when we saw her and her outfit we literally gasped,” said told WKRG. “My mother, who had just done a Kamala Harris and Prince photoshoot for Ryleigh, thought this would be an amazing idea,” she added explaining the idea behind the photoshoot.

The photos struck a chord with many online as Obama gave them a shout out with many saying that they have been inspiring new generation.

OMG!! LOOK AT THESE BEAUTIFUL MINI M&B 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/2QYVHK5Ng7 — Laura (@LaHopes4) February 1, 2021

This must have brought a tear to your eye. So adorable. I am so glad they have you and Mr. O. as role models! 🇨🇦 — Sue At 67 (@SuePBC65) February 1, 2021

The sass on that little girl omg watch out when she is an adult!! Loving this fierce little duo!!!! — jesswes (@jwasilau) February 1, 2021