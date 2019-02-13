Michelle Obama’s hilarious post on when her mom didn’t think she was a ‘real’ celebrity

Michelle Obama’s surprise appearance at the 61st Grammy Awards on Monday was among the most talked about parts of the ceremony. However, while she was the star of the show for many, her mother’s text messages brought her down to earth.

Advertising

So while the audience in attendance cheered Obama as she spoke and applauded after she had finished, her mother was more interested in whether her daughter had met any ‘real celebrity’ at the event!

Michelle shared screenshots of her conversation with her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, on Instagram and wrote: “When your mom doesn’t think you’re a “real” celebrity…Tonight in Phoenix, I shared this text thread from my mom from #Grammys night, and I just had to share it with all of you. #TextsFromMom 😂”

Although Robinson maintained she wasn’t aware about Michelle going to the show, many found the former First Lady’s situation very relatable. Especially, when Michelle tried to argue her case by writing, “And I’m a real star…by the way”, her mother had nothing to say in reply except an unconvinced “Yeah”.

“Moms know how to keep you humble don’t they lol,” commented one user, while others suggested Michelle’s mother may have been miffed that she wasn’t taken for the show.

“Didn’t she hear the eruption of applause when everyone recognized your voice? It was the biggest applause of the night!!! 🙌🏻❤️,” another user commented on the photo.

Here’s what happened at the Grammy’s:

A big part of friendship is showing up for your girls—that’s why I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs. She is one of the most genuine and thoughtful people I know—there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music! pic.twitter.com/8cMhTmsClA — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 11, 2019

After a brief speech during the event, Alicia Keys was joined onstage by the former FLOTUS along with Jada Pinkett Smith, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez.

Advertising

“Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves: our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in,” Michelle had said.