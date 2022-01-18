scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Michelle Obama’s carefree dance on 58th birthday steals hearts

"I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store," Michelle Obama wrote online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 18, 2022 3:17:53 pm
michelle obama, michelle obama birthday,The public figure was seen grooving a little sitting before her birthday cake.

Michelle Obama, the former US first lady, turned 58 on Monday and rang in the celebrations showing off her dancing skills.

In an adorable video, which created a buzz online, Michelle Obama was seen excitedly grooving to Stevie Wonder’s Happy Birthday song while sitting at the table with a cake to celebrate her day special day.

While she didn’t technically shake a leg, her enthusiasm was felt through the screen as she did an impromptu dance while sitting on the chair.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me,” the best-selling author wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

“I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store,” she added.

Many reacted to the video, saying it gave them “immense joy”.

Of course, such special days are incomplete without messages from family members and former US president Barack Obama too shared a candid post to wish his wife. “Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend…” he wrote on Twitter and shared a photo of him kissing his spouse against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.

Michelle Obama’s birthday also became special when a conversation between her and actor-model Yara Shahidi was aired on BET TV in a nod to her memoir Becoming. It wasn’t just the two women but college students from across the nation who interacted with Michelle Obama taking a deeper dive into her book.

Here’s how netizens reacted to her birthday post:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement